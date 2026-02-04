Bybit's Mantle Vault Captures Capital Flight to Safety with 50% AUM Jump in January

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced another milestone for Mantle Vault on Bybit On-Chain Earn , an innovative yield-generating product launched in partnership with Mantle and Cian . Since January 8, 2026, Mantle Vault has added another US$50 million in assets under management (AUM) in just four weeks. Navigating complex conditions in a turbulent macroeconomic environment, Mantle Vault delivers consistent stablecoin on-chain yield through market-neutral strategies.

Launched on December 22, 2025, Mantle Vault hit its first US$100 million in AUM in early January and has officially surpassed US$150 million in AUM today. A unique access point to DeFi yield anchored in smart stablecoin strategies, and readily available on Bybit's ultra user-friendly CeFi interface, Mantle Vault helps users put the search for return on auto pilot.

As market conditions evolve and sharp corrections become the daily norm in recent months. Investors are increasingly turning to diversification solutions and expanding their access to broader markets. Mantle Vault, a structured DeFi product with reduced exposure to market volatility, sits at the forefront of DeCeFi convergence.

"In today's markets, even risk-takers need a stable home to park their idle assets. Mantle Vault provides exactly that. Users don't have to compromise on yield and they get to distance themselves from high volatility. It is proof that DeFi can offer the kind of sophisticated, structured products traditionally reserved for institutional finance," said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products and Wealth Management at Bybit.

How It Works:

Yield Generation : Users may earn returns through Ethena staking (sUSDe) and leveraged staking of USDT, USDC, and USDe on Aave V3 with potential additional incentives from Bybit and Mantle partnerships.

Mechanism and Strategies: Mantle Vault deploys market-neutral strategies managed by Cian to minimize volatility exposure. Assets are secured by audited smart contracts on Aave V3 (Ethereum mainnet).

The highly flexible product also offers zero subscription fees, and a low entry threshold starting at just 10 USDT or USDC, with most withdrawals processed within 0–3 days.

Terms and conditions apply. Past APR does not guarantee future APR. Returns may change due to Aave market demand, Ethena rewards or gas cost fluctuations. For details on qualification rules, restrictions, and eligibility, users may visit: [Bybit x Mantle x Cian] Introducing Mantle Vault: Stablecoin on-chain yield strategy built for stability, flexibility, and scale

