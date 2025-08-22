Bybit Unveils Advanced Multi-Chart Experience in Collaboration with TradingView, Deepens Partnership as Official WSOT 2025 Partner

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched a major platform upgrade, unveiling an enhanced multi-chart trading experience in collaboration with TradingView , the industry's leading charting and analytics platform. This milestone reaffirms Bybit's long-term promise to deliver the best tools and the best trading experience for crypto traders around the globe.

This latest rollout represents a deepening of Bybit's integration with TradingView, first introduced in early 2024 to streamline crypto market analysis. In a show of growing synergy, Bybit is also proud to welcome TradingView as the Official Partner of the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025, the world's largest crypto trading competition.

Raising the Bar: A Unified, Seamless Multi-Chart Mode

The new multi-chart experience introduces a powerful suite of features designed to empower both spot and derivatives traders with unmatched visual flexibility and precision:

Unified Multi-Chart for Spot & Futures — Seamlessly analyze spot and futures markets side by side within one synchronized layout.





— Seamlessly analyze spot and futures markets side by side within one synchronized layout. Direct Access from Spot Trading Page — Traders can now launch multi-chart mode directly from both the Spot and Futures pages.





— Traders can now launch multi-chart mode directly from both the Spot and Futures pages. Place Orders Without Leaving Chart View — Execute market and limit orders instantly within the multi-chart interface.





— Execute market and limit orders instantly within the multi-chart interface. Compare Multiple Symbols Effortlessly — Conduct real-time pair analysis and correlation checks with simple symbol comparison tools.





— Conduct real-time pair analysis and correlation checks with simple symbol comparison tools. More Layouts for More Styles — Choose from an expanded library of layout presets to suit any trading strategy or screen setup.





— Choose from an expanded library of layout presets to suit any trading strategy or screen setup. Smart Synchronization Across All Charts — Automatically sync symbols, intervals, crosshairs, and date ranges, eliminating manual updates.





— Automatically sync symbols, intervals, crosshairs, and date ranges, eliminating manual updates. One Unified Control Panel — Manage charts, switch pairs, and adjust settings from a single, intuitive interface.





— Manage charts, switch pairs, and adjust settings from a single, intuitive interface. Fully Integrated TradingView Footer Tools — Enjoy full access to TradingView's analytics toolkit embedded within the Bybit platform.

A Proven Partnership Built on Innovation

Bybit's collaboration with TradingView reflects the company's vision to lead the industry through innovation and trading excellence. By integrating world-class analytical tools with seamless execution, Bybit continues to empower its users to trade smarter, faster, and with greater confidence.

"Our mission at TradingView has always been to empower traders with best-in-class tools and insights," said Mark, Growth Director at TradingView. "Bybit's enhanced multi-chart experience is a perfect example of how technology and collaboration can deliver unmatched value to the trading community, both in day-to-day strategies and in high-stakes competitions like WSOT."

With over 10 million USDT in prizes, WSOT 2025 is set to break new records as the most prestigious trading tournament in crypto. As Official Partner, TradingView will play a central role in providing real-time analytics and performance visualization, empowering participants to compete with data-driven precision.

WSOT Goes Onchain with Byreal and Bybit Web3

For the first time, WSOT brings the battle onchain with WSOT Onchain Wave, co-hosted by Byreal and Bybit Web3 on Solana. Both onchain wallet holders and Bybit users can compete seamlessly, with Bybit users trading directly through their Unified Trading Account (UTA) balances. With over $1 million in BBSOL and USDC up for grabs, WSOT Onchain Wave challenges traders to dominate the markets, boost liquidity, and climb the leaderboards — all while exploring the full power of onchain trading through Byreal and Bybit Web3.

