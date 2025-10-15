DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has expanded its automated trading bot suite with a new Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) solution for Mantle (MNT) , accompanied by an MNT-exclusive DCA challenge offering eligible users the opportunity to share in a 50,000 USDT prize pool.

The tasks are simple and the rewards easily accessible. Users may sign up for DCA MNT Challenge and create a MNT DCA bot from now until November 2, 2025 to unlock rewards:

Bybit Trading Bot Launches DCA MNT Challenge with 50,000 USDT Reward Pool

New DCA Bot User : The first top 100 participants may receive up to 10% cashback on their MNT investment, with a maximum of 20 USDT. Eligible users are ranked by cumulative investment amount at a minimum of 50 USDT.

: The first top 100 participants may receive up to on their MNT investment, with a maximum of 20 USDT. Eligible users are ranked by cumulative investment amount at a minimum of 50 USDT. 50,000 USDT Grand Prize Pool: All registered users who successfully create an MNT DCA bot will share a 50,000 USDT prize pool based on their cumulative daily holdings. To qualify, a minimum of 200 USDT in MNT holdings through DCA during the event period is required.

The DCA bot is part of Bybit Trading Bot 's suite of automated trading tools, which includes Spot Grid Bot, Futures Grid Bot, Futures Martingale Bot, and Futures Combo Bot. Designed for systematic long-term position building, the DCA bot automates regular purchases for investors focused on gradual accumulation.

The DCA strategy is prized by traders committed to long-termism. By spreading purchases overtime through automated execution, DCA helps traders reduce timing risk and average entry prices. It also offers traders the flexibility to make small and consistent investments.

With MNT's standout performance in the summer of 2025, Bybit's DCA MNT challenge is a timely offer for traders looking to increase their exposure to MNT. With over $6 billion in market cap, MNT has more than doubled in price since early August.

Bybit Trading Bot makes sophisticated trading strategies accessible to users at all experience levels, from beginners to advanced traders. With automated execution, users can maintain strategic consistency, navigate fast-moving market conditions with principle, and configure a bot that works for them around the clock.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on eligibility requirements and restrictions, users may visit: Auto-trade MNT with a DCA Bot and share a 50,000 USDT prize pool

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796824/Bybit_Trading_Bot_Launches_DCA_MNT_Challenge_50_000_USDT.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg