Bybit to List ZEROBASE (ZBT) on Spot

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the listing schedule of ZEROBASE (ZBT) on Bybit Spot , together with two events offering a combined 9,000,000 ZBT tokens in rewards.

To celebrate the listing, Bybit will launch an exclusive 5,000,000 ZBT Token Splash and a 4,000,000 ZBT Launchpool staking event, enabling users to earn rewards through staking, deposits, and trading activities.

ZEROBASE will be available for spot trading on Bybit with the following timeline:

Deposits: October 17, 2025, 4:00 AM UTC

October 17, 2025, 4:00 AM UTC Trading : October 17, 2025, 1:00 PM UTC

: October 17, 2025, 1:00 PM UTC Withdrawals: October 18, 2025, 10:00 AM UTC

ZBT Launchpool on Bybit

From October 21 to November 5, 2025, eligible users can stake ZBT, BBSOL, or MNT across three pools to unlock a total of 4,000,000 ZBT in rewards:

ZBT Pool: 800,000 ZBT rewards pool (staking amount starting from 200 ZBT)

BBSOL Pool: 1,200,000 ZBT rewards pool (staking amount starting from 0.4 BBSOL)

MNT Pool: 2,000,000 ZBT rewards pool (staking amount starting from 60 MNT)

VIP users benefit from enhanced staking caps for increased earning potential.

From now until 11AM UTC on October 24, 2025, Bybit users may also register to join the ZBT Token Splash for a chance to win from a 5,000,000 ZBT prize pool by completing simple deposit and trading tasks.

ZEROBASE is a decentralized cryptographic infrastructure network that utilizes zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable verifiable off-chain computation. The network powers products including zkStaking, zkLogin, and ProofYield, bridging institutional-grade DeFi, user privacy protection, and real-world asset (RWA) strategies.

Terms and conditions apply. Participants may be subject to eligibility requirements.

