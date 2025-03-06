Bybit Surpasses Market Leaders in Spot Liquidity with Innovative RPI Order Launch

DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce a strong surge in liquidity across its spot market, driven by the introduction of its innovative Retail Price Improvement (RPI) order and close collaboration with institutional liquidity partners. This remarkable growth across multiple trading pairs reaffirms Bybit's position as a leader in delivering best-in-class trading conditions for retail clients.

According to data collected between February 27 and March 3, 2025, after the implementation of RPI, Bybit has successfully elevated liquidity in key trading pairs:

BTC/USDT liquidity surged to 1.5 times that of the market leader, establishing Bybit as the #1 exchange for retail liquidity in this pair.

liquidity surged to 1.5 times that of the market leader, establishing Bybit as the #1 exchange for retail liquidity in this pair. ETH/USDT liquidity skyrocketed, reaching 5 times that of the market leader, offering some of the most competitive quotes in the industry.

liquidity skyrocketed, reaching 5 times that of the market leader, offering some of the most competitive quotes in the industry. SOL/USDT liquidity increased to 4.5 times that of the market leader, offering unmatched access to top-tier order book depth.

liquidity increased to 4.5 times that of the market leader, offering unmatched access to top-tier order book depth. Across the top 12 trading pairs, Bybit achieved 3 times the liquidity of the market leader, solidifying its position at the forefront of retail-focused trading.

Retail-Centric Liquidity Innovation: Bybit's RPI Sets New Industry Benchmark

At the heart of Bybit's liquidity surge is the recent successful rollout of RPI orders — a pioneering feature that positions Bybit as the first crypto exchange to introduce this retail-friendly liquidity enhancement.

RPI orders are a special type of Maker order, designed specifically to provide liquidity exclusively to retail clients (non-API algorithmic traders). This segmented liquidity pool ensures that retail traders can access deeper order books and more competitive quotes, enhancing their trading experience.

Since the implementation of RPI, Bybit has surpassed the spot liquidity of key competitors across the top 180 trading pairs, delivering near-spread depth improvements across top pairs. This achievement has established a more accessible price environment for retail clients, reinforcing Bybit's commitment to providing best-in-class liquidity tailored to their needs.

"Our ability to deliver such significant improvements in liquidity underscores the resilience of Bybit's ecosystem and our relentless commitment to providing retail traders with a world-class trading experience," said Shunyet Jan, Head of Derivatives and Institutional at Bybit. "The introduction of RPI is a game-changer, setting a new standard for retail-focused liquidity, and we are proud to lead the industry in innovations that directly benefit our community."

With RPI driving better prices and deeper books for retail clients, and transparency initiatives ensuring real-time visibility into Bybit's order book strength, Bybit reaffirms its dedication to building the most retail-friendly trading environment in the crypto space.

