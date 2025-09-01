Bybit Spot Lists WLFI with 1.6 Million WLFI in Prizes

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, joins major exchanges in the first wave of public trading of WLFI, the native token of World Liberty Financial's DeFi protocol. Officially listed on Bybit Spot at 1PM UTC, September 1, 2025, WLFI is also celebrated with a Bybit-exclusive Token Splash with a total prize pool of 1,600,000 WLFI.

WLFI is the governance token for World Liberty Financial , a DeFi platform that serves to bridge traditional finance with the open economy through purpose-built blockchain solutions. The token allows holders to vote on key protocol decisions and ecosystem developments. Bybit stands among the select first exchanges to offer public trading of WLFI.

Bybit Exclusive: WLFI Token Splash

From September 1, 2025, 1:00 PM UTC to September 16, 2025, 11:00 AM UTC, eligible Bybit users stand to win rewards in two ways on Bybit Token Splash :

New User Exclusive - 1,000,000 WLFI Prize Pool: 500 WIFL in rewards per qualifying user for the first 5,000 new users to complete registration, identity verification, and deposit tasks. Trading Incentive - 600,000 Prize Pool: Up to 500 WLFI per qualifying user who trades at least 500 USDT worth of the token on Bybit Spot.

Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until all rewards are unlocked. Once WIFL is listed on the platform, it will work seamlessly with Bybit's trading platform, allowing users to set up automated trading through Spot Grid Bot, make deposits and withdrawals using the BSC Network, and access market data and analysis through Bybit Lens to track the latest trends and insights.

Terms and conditions Apply. For details on eligibility and restrictions, users may visit: Bybit to List World Liberty Financial (WLFI) on Spot

