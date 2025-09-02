DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to reveal the Sri Lankan chapter of the Bybit Rising Fund initiative in collaboration with Ceylon Cash , the driving force behind Web3Ceylon , Sri Lanka's largest community-led blockchain education and adoption program. The joint initiative serves to promote Web3 literacy and empower the next generation of talent with a passion for blockchain technology and the digital economy.

Bybit Rising Fund Joins Forces with Ceylon Cash to Ready Sri Lankan Youth for Web3-Enabled Economy

Through Web3Ceylon , Bybit and Ceylon Cash will curate a series of educational seminars in Colombo (September 20, 2025), Galle (September 17, 2025), Kandy (September 28, 2025), and Ella (October 12, 2025) in Sri Lanka to build awareness and understanding of blockchain technologies. Newcomers, researchers, creators and builders stand to benefit from an effective and engaging introduction into the world of cryptocurrencies, distributed ledger technology, and on-chain security.

The four seminars aim to connect local builders, learners, and educators with experts at the forefront of blockchain innovation and safety, expanding access to the know-how and vision of a blockchain-enabled future for all, one city at a time.

Highlights

Up to 600 seats available across four cities in Sri Lanka

available across four cities in Knowledge transfer: Hands-on workshops and sessions on the basics of wallets, smart contracts, and building a Web3 project

Hands-on workshops and sessions on the basics of wallets, smart contracts, and building a Web3 project In-depth insights: Industry insiders and innovators will share real-world case studies of blockchain, diving into the technology, application and utility, and business layers of the technology

Industry insiders and innovators will share real-world case studies of blockchain, diving into the technology, application and utility, and business layers of the technology Connecting with changemakers: Bringing together creators, builders, and entrepreneurs to shape the growth opportunities in Sri Lanka and meet the needs of local communities

Registration is required and subject to approval.

"At Bybit, we believe education is the first step toward building a sustainable Web3 future. Sri Lanka's vibrant youth and entrepreneurial spirit make it an ideal place to nurture the next generation of blockchain innovators. Through this partnership with Ceylon Cash and Web3Ceylon, we aim to equip young people with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities they need to participate confidently in the digital economy and become active contributors to the global Web3 ecosystem," said Nazar Tymoshchuk, Regional Manager at Bybit.

"We devise the seminars with everyone in mind: the speakers will cover everything from the basics to the technical aspects. Whether you are a developer eager to kick start your blockchain journey, a small business owner curious about crypto payments, or a student preparing yourself for the future of Web3, we have something to offer," said Nisal Chandrasekara, Community Lead at Ceylon Cash.

With a fast-growing digital economy, high mobile penetration, and rising interest in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, Sri Lanka is well positioned to capture the transformative opportunities in Web3. As part of Bybit's World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025, the Bybit Rising Fund supports community-led initiatives that benefit local Web3 enthusiasts, builders, and educators.

The Bybit Rising Fund is part of a community outreach program under WSOT 2025 , to improve the access to and the quality of blockchain education in local communities. Registration is required for all events and subject to approval.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation.

