Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is helping traders capture the momentum of the gold rally and heightened forex market activity through its Copy Trading TradFi platform . The company has launched two exclusive Protection Vouchers designed to help both new and existing users trade confidently while managing risk effectively.

Bybit Rides the Gold Wave: New Copy Trading TradFi Protection Vouchers Empower Traders to Trade Smarter and Safer

Bybit's "TradFi" — short for traditional finance — expands the platform beyond digital assets, giving traders access to markets such as gold, forex, indices, commodities, and U.S. stock CFDs. Built on MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Bybit TradFi integrates the sophistication of institutional trading with the accessibility of its user-friendly ecosystem, bridging the gap between crypto and conventional finance.

With global markets showing renewed volatility, Bybit Copy Trading TradFi allows users to automatically replicate the strategies of professional traders across traditional financial instruments. This initiative combines smart trading tools with risk protection, empowering users to make the most of every market move.

New users who copy trade with at least 100 USDT can receive up to 100 USDT in bonus protection if their first trade results in a loss, while existing users who copy trade with at least 800 USDT can earn up to 50 USDT in protection on a losing trade. These vouchers are available exclusively for Bybit's Copy Trading Classic platform under its TradFi offering.

To participate, users must complete Identity Verification Lv. 1 and claim the voucher via the product page. Eligible participants can register during the event period, and rewards are distributed within three days of a qualifying loss. The voucher serves as a non-withdrawable trading bonus that can be used as margin for Copy Trading Classic, while profits generated from it remain withdrawable.

Participation is limited to verified users outside restricted regions, including the European Economic Area (EEA).

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

