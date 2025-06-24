Bybit Report Reveals Bitcoin Dominates One-Third of Crypto Portfolios as XRP Emerges as Third-Largest Asset

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released a new report on crypto holders' asset allocation for the first half of 2025. Based on data from October 2024 to May 2025, the report revealed significant shifts in investor patterns among digital asset holders.

BTC and ETH remained the "power couple" that dominated 58.8% of the total non-stablecoin investment in May, while XPR overtook SOL in third place. ETH's recovery story also stands out, with the asset rebounding from a low of 3.89% holdings in April 2025 to show substantial improvement by May, though it has not yet returned to its November 2024 peak of 11.12%.

Key Findings:

One-in-three crypto assets are now in BTC : As of May 2025 , BTC accounts for 30.95% of total investor holdings, representing approximately one out of every three coins in portfolios — a notable increase from 25.4% in November 2024 . The current ETH/BTC holding ratio stands at 0.27, meaning investors typically hold $4 in BTC for every $1 in ETH.

: As of , BTC accounts for 30.95% of total investor holdings, representing approximately one out of every three coins in portfolios — a notable increase from 25.4% in . The current ETH/BTC holding ratio stands at 0.27, meaning investors typically hold in BTC for every in ETH. XRP rode on its ETF momentum : XRP has overtaken SOL to claim the third-largest position among non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, with holdings doubling from 1.29% to 2.42% by May 2025 . This surge is largely attributed to growing institutional and retail optimism surrounding potential SEC approval of XRP Spot ETFs.

: XRP has overtaken SOL to claim the third-largest position among non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, with holdings doubling from 1.29% to 2.42% by . This surge is largely attributed to growing institutional and retail optimism surrounding potential SEC approval of XRP Spot ETFs. Solana bulls in deep slumber: In contrast, despite its previous bullish momentum in Q3 2024, Solana holdings declined 35% from 2.72% in November 2024 to 1.76% in May 2025 , reflecting a shift in investor sentiment and capital allocation.

The full Asset Allocation Report (1H 2025) is available for download on Bybit Learn.

