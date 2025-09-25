DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, welcomed Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, H.E. Nguyen Hoa Binh, for an official working session in Dubai.

Ben Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit (left), welcomed Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, H.E. Nguyen Hoa Binh (right) in Dubai on September 24, 2025. Bybit Recognized as Trusted Partner in Vietnam’s Digital Future at High-Level Dubai Meeting

The high-level meeting was attended by Ben Zhou, Bybit's Co-Founder and CEO, Helen Liu, Co-CEO of Bybit, and Yonghui Tan, CFO at Bybit, underscoring the company's growing partnership with Vietnam. It follows a series of recent collaborations, including a landmark MOU with the Da Nang People's Committee and the country's regulatory sandbox initiative to support the development of its digital asset ecosystem.

During the discussion, the Deputy Prime Minister congratulated Bybit on its rapid global growth and success, emphasizing Vietnam's priority to establish a pilot legal framework for digital assets as part of its broader strategy to foster innovation and build an International Financial Center. He expressed confidence in Bybit's role as a trusted partner, and encouraged the company to continue accompanying Vietnam on this important journey.

Bybit highlighted its strong commitment to Vietnam, where it serves more than 2.5 million users — representing approximately 15% of the country's digital asset market. The company reaffirmed its readiness to:

Support the development of Vietnam's digital asset legal framework;

digital asset legal framework; Share international best practices and regulatory expertise;

Contribute to training and developing skilled talent for the nation's blockchain ecosystem.

Ben Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit, said:

"Vietnam is one of the most dynamic markets in the world when it comes to digital assets, and we are honored to support the country's vision for a safe, transparent, and innovative ecosystem. Meeting with H.E. Nguyen Hoa Binh reaffirms Bybit's role as a trusted partner to Vietnam, and we remain fully committed to contributing our global expertise to help shape the country's digital future."

Helen Liu, Co-CEO of Bybit, added:

"Our dialogue with Vietnam's leadership reflects mutual trust and a shared ambition to position the country as a hub for international finance and innovation. Bybit is proud to accompany Vietnam in its digital transformation journey — from policy consultation to human capital development."

This meeting builds upon Bybit's long-term cooperation with Vietnam, including its recent agreement with Da Nang to advance the city's blockchain sandbox and International Financial Center initiative. Together, these milestones underscore Bybit's commitment to supporting Vietnam's strategy for sustainable growth in the digital economy.

