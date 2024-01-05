Bybit Powered by Satos Enhances "One Click Buy" to Offer the Best Rates for Crypto Purchases via EUR in Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit powered by Satos , the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, is thrilled to unveil a significant enhancement to its "One Click Buy" features in the Netherlands. This latest upgrade offers users a seamless and expeditious transaction process with a substantial reduction in costs for crypto purchases via EUR. This development reaffirms our steadfast commitment to delivering the utmost trading satisfaction for its users.

Key Highlights:

Best Rates in the Market: This enhancement positions Bybit powered by Satos as a leader in providing the best price for purchasing crypto via EUR in the Netherlands.

Unique Trading Advantage: Users can instant buying from EUR to cryptocurrencies without slippage and enjoy more competitive quotes for large orders.

Friendly Trading Journey for New Users: New crypto users can buy or sell cryptocurrencies without having to place orders on the complex trading interface. They can instantly convert crypto or fiat assets anytime with a live price based on the current market conditions with zero fees. This upgrade provides a seamless and cost-effective trading experience.

Flexibility with Order Book Model: Bybit powered by Satos continues to cater to diverse trading preferences by offering both the "One Click Buy" model and the "Order Book" model. Users can choose between instant transactions or the flexibility of trading with the order book.

About Bybit Powered by Satos

In June 2023, Bybit formed a strategic alliance with SATOS, one of the oldest crypto service providers of the Netherlands. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing the best services to our users in line with regulatory guidelines, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services to our users.

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

