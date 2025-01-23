DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, officially marks the 3rd anniversary of its P2P platform with a celebration of user achievements. The Grand Finale campaign runs through Feb. 2025, featuring a 100,000 USDT prize pool.

Bybit P2P's Third Anniversary Celebration Culminates in Rewards Bonanza

This final reward phase caps off Bybit P2P's series of festive giveaways that began in late 2024. The platform achieved major milestones in 2024, reaching a single-day record of 400,000 active users and a daily trading volume peak of $130 million, demonstrating its growing appeal among P2P traders globally.

From now to Feb. 28, 2025, Bybit P2P users stand to get to make the most out of their trades and share their achievements for rewards in two events:

Trade to Enter the Lucky Draw: Users may sign up for the event , complete simple tasks to qualify for Lucky Draw Tickets. Prizes include Apple products and bonuses in airdrops . First-time depositors will also receive a 10 USDT P2P coupon for the first deposit of 20 USDT.

Users may , complete simple tasks to qualify for Lucky Draw Tickets. Prizes include and . First-time depositors will also receive a for the first deposit of 20 USDT. Spread the Joy for More Rewards: Bybit P2P is honoring individual members of the community by introducing the personalized Bybit Annual Report , generated upon request by users. Each Bybit Annual Report showcases the user's 2024 achievements and performance on Bybit P2P. Eligible users can win from a 10,000 USDT prize pool by sharing their report with the hashtag #BybitP2PTrading and completing a reward redemption form .

"We are bringing the celebrations home with a focus back on our customers," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "The rewards and recognition are dedicated to each one of our Bybit P2P users, and we hope to share in a moment of reflection of their trading journey and successes in the past year."

Bybit P2P is committed to delivering personalized rewards that cater to the unique needs of different user segments. From now to Feb. 11, 2025, the Bybit P2P Peer Spin Carnival is offering a 20,000 USDT prize pool exclusively for select markets in South Asia. This limited-time campaign runs in parallel to the Bybit P2P 3rd anniversary celebrations, where eligible users can win prizes ranging from popular memecoins to 0.001 BTC by simply registering, completing simple tasks, and participating in the lucky draw.

P2P trading helps democratize finance by allowing users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly with each other, and on Bybit P2P , using their preferred local payment methods with access to Bybit's 24/7 user support. Through Bybit's P2P platform, users from diverse economic backgrounds can participate in the digital economy with minimum intermediaries. Bybit P2P's user-friendly interface and comprehensive features and offerings continue to serve a thriving global community, making digital assets more accessible to everyone.

Registration is required, and terms and conditions apply: The Grand Finale: Bybit P2P 3rd Anniversary Celebration .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

