VIENNA, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit EU , the European arm of Bybit and a MiCAR-licensed crypto-asset service provider headquartered in Vienna, is commemorating Bybit's Seventh Anniversary with the launch of its EU-only #7UpBybit Birthday Blast , featuring a special reward in partnership with ZEN.COM . Eligible EU participants may redeem 150 days of complimentary access to the ZEN PRO plan, valued at €34.50, through activities available exclusively to users on the Bybit EU platform.

Bybit Marks Seventh Anniversary With Exclusive EU-Only ZEN.COM PRO Plan Reward

This reward is part of the Bybit EU Daily Treasure Hunt, which runs from Nov. 26, 2025, at 10 a.m. UTC to Jan. 5, 2026, at 10 a.m. UTC. Only Bybit EU users participating in the EU anniversary campaign are able to earn and redeem Bybit Points for this benefit.

How It Works

The reward may be redeemed once per eligible EU user.

Users must be opening a ZEN.COM account for the first time in order to activate the ZEN PRO plan.

After redeeming the reward with Bybit Points on the EU platform, users will receive a unique reward code from Bybit EU for use with their new ZEN.COM account.

If the reward is redeemed by someone who is not new to ZEN.COM, the reward will be unusable and Bybit Points will not be refunded.

Throughout the anniversary period, only users on the Bybit EU platform can participate in tasks that earn Bybit Points, including daily check-ins, account verification with first top-up, daily spot trading, and referral activities conducted within the EU ecosystem.

Points may be redeemed across EU-only anniversary features, including USDC airdrops, fee savers, and 100,000 scratch cards available on a first-come, first-served basis.

T&Cs apply. More information on the EU campaign is available here .

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is an Austrian company that serves customers across the entire European Economic Area (EEA*) – with the exception of Malta – via the platform Bybit.eu . Operated by Bybit EU GmbH, a licensed Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), Bybit EU delivers fully regulated services, including crypto custody, exchange, and rewards products and more, in full compliance with European regulations for investor protection and market integrity.

Bybit EU GmbH is a licensed Crypto-Asset-Service Provider under the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), authorized to offer the following services to residents of the European Economic Area (except Malta):

providing custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients;

exchange of crypto-assets for funds;

exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets;

placing of crypto-assets; and

providing transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

www.bybit.eu

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell digital assets. The products and services mentioned herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdictions and may not be available in certain regions.

