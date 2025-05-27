DUBAI, UAE, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, now supports native USDC on the Aptos blockchain for the first time. This milestone allows users to trade USDC and earn APT directly on the platform.

Bybit Lists USDC on Aptos, Launches Super Event With Over 20,000 APT Up for Grabs

"As one of the world's top 10 blockchains for stablecoins, the Aptos network provides the fast, secure, and scalable infrastructure needed to bring stablecoins into the mainstream and unlock their real-world utility. Collaborations with leading exchanges like Bybit to integrate USDC on Aptos are crucial to realizing that vision — driving broader access, enabling seamless global transactions, and powering the next generation of financial systems," said Ash Pampati, Head of Ecosystem at Aptos Foundation.

"Bybit is proud to unite the world's top ecosystems — Aptos and USDC — into a single, seamless experience for our users. This integration not only strengthens the foundation of Web3, but also champions safe, regulated adoption of crypto at a global scale. Together, we're building the rails for a future where finance is open, inclusive, and seamless," said MK Chin, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships at Bybit.

In recognition of this launch, Bybit has launched the Bybit x Aptos Super Event — a month-long celebration offering a total of over 20,000 APT in rewards through staking, trading, and exclusive bonuses for new users.

The event runs until June 26, 2025, and gives participants multiple ways to earn APT, whether they're long-time crypto enthusiasts or just getting started.

Three Reward Opportunities

1. On-Chain Earn Staking Event

Participants who stake APT via Bybit's On-Chain Earn and maintain their position for at least 24 hours during the event period will be eligible for a share of 5,000 APT.

2. New User Exclusive – Token Splash

Eligible new users who complete identity verification and meet the deposit and trading criteria will receive 5 APT. Rewards are distributed from a 5,000 APT prize pool and limited to the first 1,000 qualified participants. This activity ends on June 9, 2025.

3. Spot Trading – Token Splash

Users who trade a minimum of US$300 worth of APT on Bybit Spot during the campaign period will receive a share of a 10,000 APT prize pool. Individual rewards are capped at 400 APT.

Aptos (APT) is the native token of the Aptos blockchain, a scalable Layer 1 network built for secure and efficient decentralized applications. On Bybit On-Chain Earn, users can stake APT to receive daily rewards, enjoy flexible redemption, and contribute to the network's security. More information is available here .

