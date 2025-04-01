Bybit Leads March Capital Inflows and Reclaims No.2 in Trading Volume

DUBAI, UAE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has staged a remarkable comeback, recording $3.61 billion in asset inflows in March and reclaiming the No.2 spot in trading volume. The latest inflows serve as a testament to the effectiveness of Bybit's rapid recovery strategies and its unwavering commitment to user security and transparency.

No. 1 in 1-month Capital Inflows

Bybit Reclaims No. 2 Spot in Trading Volume 1

According to DeFiLama data , Bybit led centralized exchanges in capital inflows over the past month, adding $3.61 billion in March and reaching a total value locked (TVL) of $14.9 billion as of March 31, 2025. Over the 31-day period, Bybit's significant inflows across timeframes (7-day: $612.62 million, 1-month: $3.61 billion) underscore the confidence users have placed in the platform. Bybit has withstood one of the greatest tests in crypto history, setting new benchmarks in rapid recovery strategies across: security recalibration, operational and financial resilience, and trust building.

Bybit Reclaims No. 2 Spot in Trading Volume

Bybit's introduction of the Retail Price Improvement (RPI) mechanism significantly boosted spot trading volume post-hack, reaffirming its dominance in retail liquidity. RPI orders, tailored specifically for retail clients, drove unparalleled liquidity in key trading pairs like BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT. From February 27 to March 3, Bybit achieved three times the liquidity of the market leader across the top 12 trading pairs.

Throughout this period, Bybit maintained full platform functionality, ensuring uninterrupted withdrawals, new token activities, and robust rewards programs. These strategic efforts not only reinforced user trust but also fueled Bybit's resurgence, solidifying its position as the go-to exchange for traders worldwide.

New data from CoinGecko (April 1, 2025) confirms that Bybit has reclaimed its position as the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.

Business As Usual: New Token Activities, Innovation, and Rewards

Bybit's ability to bounce back is driven by several factors, including favorable market conditions and a more constructive regulatory environment under the new U.S. administration. More importantly, Bybit has remained laser-focused on delivering a best-in-class user experience, offering continuous rewards, innovative product features, and seamless service.

Bybit introduced multiple new token listings, including WAL, PARTI, CORN, and NEAR, alongside exciting airdrop campaigns . Notably, the Bybit Web3 AI-DOL Superstar competition —the first Web3 idol competition—showcased the platform's ability to drive engagement and innovation in decentralized finance.

The spectrum of new initiatives and rewards events demonstrated Bybit's capability to fend off major crises and to generate post-crisis growth, as is reflected in the positive capital inflows in March.

"We do not let setbacks define us. Bybit remains committed to our users and the broader crypto community, ensuring continuous innovation and stability. Our capability to sustain operations and roll out new initiatives, even during challenging times, demonstrates our resilience, dedication to long-term growth, and the strong support we receive from the industry," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit.

Bybit is also committed to long-term programs for trust-building, transparency and accountability. Users and stakeholders may keep up with Bybit's regular Proof-of-Reserves updates and the Bybit-led initiative to combat the circulation of illicit funds in the crypto ecosystem, LazarusBounty . The platform is an ongoing project for individuals and groups within the cryptosphere to contribute to the fight against bad actors while receiving rewards and recognition, with over $2.2 million in bounties already awarded to verified contributors.

