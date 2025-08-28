Bybit Launches OTC Trading for MNT Token - Offering Institutional-Grade Trading with Better Rates

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has officially included Mantle ($MNT) tokens for OTC (over-the-counter) trading on the exchange. The move enables users to trade MNT in bulk and access better rates.

MNT is the native token of the Mantle Network , an innovative L2 scaling solution built on top of Ethereum. Mantle leverages Optimistic Rollup technology to securely log transactions off-chain before settling them on-chain, offering lower transaction fees and higher throughput compared to Ethereum.

Boosted by the recent ETH rally and expanded utilities including Bybit integration, MNT has demonstrated significant growth across multiple metrics. MNT price surged 56.9% from $0.872 on August 5 to a peak close price of $1.368 on August 16; as of August 27, MTN maintained its price level above $1.2, or a 38.1% increase compared to August 5.

Trading volumes across spot and derivatives also went from strength to strength, recording 54.46% rise in spot trading volume for the same period quarter-on-quarter, and 412.58% higher in derivatives trading volume. This brings the combined trading volume to over $20.5 billion in the cycle, up by 80.12%. The standout performance is testament to Bybit's pivotal role in empowering the MNT ecosystem and driving adoption.

Trading with MNT on Bybit

MNT has arrived at Bybit OTC. With Bybit OTC trading, users can trade directly with their counterparty, lock in prices, and minimize exposure to order book slippage. The service provides certainty and instant execution without market impact. MNT can be traded with USDT, USDC, BTC, or ETH on Bybit.

Key Benefits

Locked-in prices: Limiting exposure to order book slippage

Limiting exposure to order book slippage Competitive rates: Ideal for large trades

Ideal for large trades Instant execution: Once confirmed, the swap is executed with no time loss

Once confirmed, the swap is executed with no time loss Multiple tokens: Saving time to trade more

Saving time to trade more Flexible range: Trade between 100,000 and 3,000,000 MNT

The OTC service supports high trading volume at optimum prices and speed, making it ideal for institutional investors and high-volume traders seeking efficient execution.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

