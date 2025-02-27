DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is giving Netflix fans a reason to celebrate with an exclusive cashback offer for new Bybit Card users. From Feb. 25, 2025 to Mar. 10, 2025, eligible users can enjoy 100% cashback on their next Netflix transaction simply by signing up for a Bybit Card and spending at least $100.

Bybit Launches Exclusive Netflix Cashback Offer for New Bybit Cardholders

With Netflix's global subscriber base surpassing 300 million as of January 2025, it remains a leading platform for entertainment enthusiasts worldwide. Bybit aims to enhance the viewing experience for its users by turning everyday spending into rewarding moments.

"Netflix is a global favorite, and we wanted to bring even more value to our users who love to relax and unwind with their favorite shows and movies. This promotion is our way of saying thank you to new Bybit Card holders and enhancing their everyday experiences," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

The promotion is available across all Bybit Card programs, with the cashback capped at $10 per Netflix transaction. The offer is exclusive to new cardholders during the event period, and the $100 minimum spending requirement excludes Netflix payments or subscriptions. Cashback can also be combined with Bybit's ongoing 10% cashback offer. Only the first 500 eligible users each day who meet the criteria will receive the cashback.

This campaign is run independently by Bybit and is not affiliated, associated, or endorsed by Netflix in any way. For more information on the event, visit the Bybit website.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

