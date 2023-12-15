DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, has launched its anticipated Bot Copy Trading feature, integrating Copy Trading with Futures Grid Bots. This new tool opens access to trading bots enhancing the trading for Bybit's 20 million users.

Bybit Launches Bot Copy Trading, Revolutionizing Automated Crypto Trading

The new Bot Copy Trading system is designed to offer effortless automation, allowing users to copy the grid settings from Master Traders. By employing Futures Grid Bots, users can automate their trading strategies, enabling both Master Traders and Followers to concentrate on strategy development rather than the minutiae of individual trades.

A key advantage of Bot Copy Trading is its simplified strategy forecasting. Users don't need to make precise market predictions; instead, they can set their desired price range and let the bot manage the rest. This approach offers flexibility and helps minimize risk, especially in sideways markets.

For those looking to amplify their trading impact, becoming a Master Trader presents an exciting opportunity. Master Traders can supercharge their income by sharing their grid strategies, earning between 10-15% in profit shares in public mode, or even 0-99% with whitelisted followers.

"Our Bot Copy Trading feature is a game-changer, bringing more people on board the Crypto Ark," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "It's about empowering our users with technology that not only simplifies trading but also maximizes their potential earnings."

Master Traders can now also access SyncMaster, a new tool designed to align Followers with their chosen Master Traders' strategies and risk management settings, offering synchronization of trade parameters. It includes Forced Sync for stricter adherence, prohibiting Followers from adjusting trade parameters to ensure full alignment with the Master Trader's approach.

To get started, Master Traders can register and create bots in their Master Trader subaccount, enabling Followers to automatically copy their strategies. Followers have the option to copy USDT Perpetual Trades, Trading Bots, or both.

