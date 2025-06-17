Bybit Joins Nansen Points Program as Its First Exchange Partner

DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is proud to announce its role as the first official exchange partner in Nansen Points, a newly launched loyalty initiative by Nansen designed to reward deep engagement for users in the Nansen ecosystem. The more users subscribe or stake with Nansen, the more points they accumulate, unlocking new perks and rewards on the platform and its partner ecosystem.

This strategic partnership brings together Bybit's institutional-grade trading infrastructure with Nansen's industry-leading onchain intelligence platform—creating a powerful fusion of execution and insight for elite traders.

To mark this milestone, Bybit invites its VIP community to participate in Unlock Supreme VIP, a limited-time event offering up to 88,000 USDT in rewards and three-month access to Nansen Professional, the go-to analytics suite for crypto-native investors.

Nansen Points unlocks a new path to rewards for Bybit users and Nansen subscribers alike. Navigating the digital asset space today requires both diligence and agility. With expanding retail and institutional interest in crypto, the sector is growing in both size and complexity. Fusing Bybit's best-in-class trading infrastructure and Nansen's analytical prowess, the partnership raises the bar for professional trading.

For Bybit VIPs, Nansen's advanced solutions provide the depth and sophistication trading pros can rely on. To celebrate the partnership, they stand to enjoy perks on both platforms through Nansen Points and the Bybit VIP-exclusive event: from now until July 16, 2025, eligible Bybit users may register for the event and simply start trading to earn USDT bonuses. In addition to rewards for reaching trading volume milestones, the top-performing traders will get to claim Nansen subscriptions including the Nansen Professional suite, valued at $3,897 for three months.

Whatever their trading styles, Bybit VIPs have the opportunity to win big and explore the crypto landscape with Nansen. Participants may trade Spot and level up on the rewards ladder to earn up to 28,000 USDT in coupons, or strategize with Derivatives to take home up to 60,000 USDT in bonuses.

"Bybit is committed to elevating the experience of our most sophisticated traders. We're thrilled to partner with Nansen to deliver not just rewards—but real, professional-grade advantages that matter," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

"We believe the best loyalty programs reward genuine participation, not quick clicks. Nansen Points is built around that principle—each season brings new rewards and perks for users who subscribe, stake, and refer others into the Nansen ecosystem. We're not chasing short-term hype. Instead, we're focused on building a program that evolves across multiple seasons, alongside the people who are truly invested in what we're creating," stated Alex Svanevik, CEO of Nansen.

The Unlock Supreme VIP offer is an example of what takes users' Bybit experience from good to great. With Bybit's VIP program, users can enjoy a wide array of advantages, exclusive access, and other premium benefits including trading privileges and offline events.

Terms and conditions apply, with rewards distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. To find out more and sign up for the event, users may visit: Bybit - Unlock Supreme VIP, or contact their Bybit Relationship Manager.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

About Nansen

Nansen is the leading onchain analytics platform, delivering real-time onchain intelligence to traders, investors, and builders. Through AI-powered tools and surfacing actionable insights, Nansen empowers users to navigate crypto markets with confidence, enabling onchain discovery, due diligence, and defense.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg