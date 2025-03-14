Bybit Introduces Zero Fees on Indices Trading for MT5 Users

DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced a new perk for MT5 users on Bybit in a zero-fee trading event, Indices Unleashed .

From today until April 12, 2025, Bybit traders can execute transactions on 18 prominent indice pairs without incurring trading fees. The offer applies automatically to derivatives linked to indices including the Dow Jones Index Cash CFD (DJ30), NAS100 Cash (NAS100), Hang Seng Index Cash CFD (HK50), S&P Index Cash CFD (SP500), GER40 Cash (GER40), US SMALL CAP 2000 - CASH (US2000), France 40 Index (FRA40), Nikkei Index Cash CFD (Nikkei225), UK 100 Cash (UK100), EUSTX50 Cash (EU50), ES35 Index Cash (ES35), Hang Seng Tech Index Case CFD (HKTECH), Bovespa Cash CFD (BVSPX), South Africa 40 - CASH (SA40), S&P/ASX 200 Index Cash CFD (SPI200), Singapore 20 Index Cash CFD (SGP20), and the Taiwan RIC Index Cash CFD (TWINDEX), all available on the Bybit Gold & Forex Trading platform.

Bybit Gold & FX Trading marks a significant milestone for Bybit as the first cryptocurrency exchange to achieve seamless MT5 integration. This groundbreaking advancement provides users with access to a diverse range of financial instruments, including forex, gold, and other commodities, alongside traditional crypto offerings. With MT5's sophisticated charting tools, automated trading capabilities, and intuitive interface, Bybit Gold & FX Trading enhances the trading experience for both seasoned professionals and those new to the markets, setting a new benchmark within the digital asset trading landscape.

"Whatever the market conditions, broader access and powerful, intelligent tools are a trader's best friend. We're offering free access to indices trading via MT5 on Bybit for a limited time to allow users to experience the platform and find their trading rhythm in a dynamic market," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit.

To find out more about the event and its terms and conditions, users may visit: Bybit Indices Unleashed - Trade for Free

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

