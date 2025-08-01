DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is launching a global campaign to accelerate adoption of its newly enhanced Bybit TradFi * platform. Previously known as Gold & FX, the revamped service enables users to trade traditional financial instruments such as gold, forex, stock CFDs, commodities, and indices — all seamlessly integrated within the Bybit app and MT5 platform.

Bybit Introduces Global Credit Incentive for TradFi Platform Adoption

Since its soft launch, Bybit TradFi has seen exceptional early engagement. To build on this momentum, Bybit is offering up to 1,100 USDT in credit per eligible user as part of a that is now live and running through September 30, 2025. The promotion is available to users who have not previously opened a TradFi account. To qualify, participants must complete Identity Verification Level 2 and receive confirmation via email or push notification that their credit eligibility is active. Only deposits or internal transfers made after this confirmation will be counted toward credit allocation.

Credits distributed through the campaign can be used exclusively to trade TradFi products. Any profits earned using the credit are fully withdrawable. However, any withdrawal or internal transfer of the original deposit will result in a proportional reduction of the credited amount, based on the ratio between the withdrawn amount and the user's net deposit.

The campaign is subject to an overall reward pool limit and may conclude early once fully allocated. The promotion is not open to institutional users, Market Makers, or residents of restricted jurisdictions, including the United States, United Kingdom, European Economic Area (EEA), India, Singapore, and others as outlined in Bybit's compliance policy.

Full campaign details and terms are available via the official Bybit's Help Center or Learn Portal.

*Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed).

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

