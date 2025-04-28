Bybit Introduces API Access for On-Chain Earn and Flexible Savings

DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, now offers API access for its On-Chain Earn and Flexible Savings products. Expansion to other Earn product types is currently in progress. Full technical specifications and integration instructions are available in the official API documentation .

This new integration gives institutional users and developers the ability to connect directly with Bybit's infrastructure, enabling efficient, automated, and scalable management of their yield-generating strategies.

Bybit's On-Chain Earn products allows users to earn rewards by participating in blockchain-based (or "on-chain") financial opportunities such as staking and liquidity protocols. These products provide users with a DeFi-like experience by enabling interaction with smart contracts on public blockchains without the need for technical expertise. Staking in the crypto world often demands significant technical know-how and dedicated hardware, making it inaccessible for many. Bybit's On-Chain Earn removes these barriers by handling the complexities behind the scenes — including gas fees, node operations, and reward distribution — so users can stake with ease and confidence.

An API, or Application Programming Interface, is a tool that allows different software systems to communicate. Bybit's API allows developers and institutional users to programmatically access On-Chain Earn and Flexible Savings functions through their own platforms, enhancing customization and operational control.

"Bridging centralized access with decentralized opportunity is one of our core missions," said Jerry Li, Head of Earn & Wealth Management at Bybit. "With API support for On-Chain Earn, we're giving power users the infrastructure they need to build, manage, and fine-tune strategies with the speed and precision the market demands."

The API offers structured access to key functions, including:

An overview of currently available On-Chain Earn products, with filters by token and product category (LST, non-LST, or Mint),

Detailed product data such as estimated APYs, staking terms, redemption timelines, minimum and maximum limits, exchange rates, and reward distribution mechanisms,

Historical and real-time tracking of staking and redemption,

Summaries of current positions and accrued rewards,

Programmatic access to eligible Earn products for subscription and redemption, tailored to each supported mechanism.

This release marks a key step in Bybit's continued efforts to support advanced users with infrastructure that connects centralized tools to decentralized finance opportunities.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg