Bybit Institutional Launches Game-Changing Asset Management Program, Ushering in a New Era of Crypto Investing for Asset Managers and Investors

31 May, 2024, 10:00 GMT
DUBAI, UAE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to launch the industry-first Asset Management Program.
The Asset Management Program serves as a conduit, connecting asset managers and investors, by providing a Custodial Trading Subaccount that relies on Bybit's robust infrastructure.
The program enables asset managers to gain full trading access through a linked subaccount, while investors enjoy access to their account data.
Key Benefits for Asset Managers:
- Level up in Pro account classifications from accumulated trading volume by integrating investor accounts.
- Ensured confidentiality of trading algorithms and strategies.
- Access Institutional Loans for investors' accounts, providing additional liquidity and flexibility for investment strategies.
- Streamlined settlement processes for management fees and profit sharing.
- Optimized fee rates that maximize profitability.
Key Benefits for Investors:
- Secure environment for asset storage and trading ensured by Bybit's robust infrastructure and custodian solutions.
- Integrated and easy-to-access managed balances, allowing investors to monitor their assets and performance effortlessly.
- Convenient onboarding and smooth offboarding.
- Other account activities remain unaffected, enabling investors to continue their trading activities alongside the Asset Management Program.
- Greater discounts on fees, allowing investors to maximize returns and reduce costs.
Eugene Cheung, Head of Institutions of Bybit, said, "Bybit's Asset Management Program represents a significant step forward in the crypto industry, offering a secure and efficient platform for asset managers and investors to collaborate and achieve their financial goals."
For more information about Bybit Institutional and its Asset Management Program, contact institutional_services@bybit.com.
About Bybit
Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.
