Bybit Fuels USDC Euphoria with 130,000 USDC Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced a new global campaign - USDC Euphoria , in celebration of Circle's historic achievement as the first MiCA-compliant stablecoin issuer in the European Economic Area (EEA). To mark this momentous occasion, Bybit is distributing up to 130,000 USDC to its users through exciting airdrops, lucky draws, and other exclusive rewards.

This campaign underscores Bybit's commitment to supporting the growth and adoption of stablecoins as a reliable and secure digital asset. By offering these generous rewards, Bybit aims to encourage wider USDC usage and participation within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

"Circle's MiCA compliance is a major milestone for the industry, proving that a regulated future for cryptocurrencies is not only possible but beneficial. We're excited to celebrate this achievement with our community by offering generous rewards. Bybit is committed to supporting the growth of the USDC ecosystem and providing our users with access to secure and trusted digital assets," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit.

Campaign Highlights:

Newcomers Deposit Delight: New users can earn a share of 40,000 USDC by making their first deposit of at least 100 USDC.

USDC Lucky Raffle: Deposit USDC to earn lucky draw tickets for a chance to win a share of 30,000 USDC.

USDC Splash: Deposit and trade USDC to share in a 60,000 USDC prize pool.

Bybit Savings New Users Perk: New users can earn up to 500% APR on USDC savings.

To participate in the USDC celebration, users can take part in various activities on the Bybit platform from now to August 22, 2024, 10 AM UTC. For more information, visit: USDC Euphoria: 130,000 USDC Airdrops + 500% APR Up for Grabs!

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 39 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

