DUBAI, UAE, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to launch a new and unified rewards system combining user spending across Bybit Pay and Bybit Card, delivering faster tier upgrades, higher cashback payoff, and instant benefit activation.

Bybit Fast Tracks Payment and Spending Rewards with Unified Program for Bybit Pay and Bybit Card

Brand new on Bybit Pay and an upgrade on Bybit Card , the new rewards program offers one rewards track and two ways to spend. Users may switch between Bybit Pay and Bybit Card based on preferences, take advantage of the latest promotions on respective platforms, and put their rewards ambition on the fast track.

The upgrade stems from customer insights into customers' spending styles of both products: traditionally categorized by VIP level, user rewards are now based on spending volume across product lines to better reflect individual usage and maximize cashback potential.

In addition to maximum flexibility and enhanced benefits potential, the mechanism elevates rewards experience in every possible way:

Centralized Rewards Program : Every transaction counts, no matter the platform. Users now earn rewards from both Bybit Card purchases and Pay transactions in one consolidated system, maximizing earning potential across all eligible spending activities.

: Every transaction counts, no matter the platform. Users now earn rewards from both Bybit Card purchases and Pay transactions in one consolidated system, maximizing earning potential across all eligible spending activities. New User Offer : To mark the new rewards combo, the first 10,000 eligible Bybit Card users will receive a special welcome bonus of $5 worth of BTC for their first $10 transaction, and Bybit Pay users stand to earn 50% cashback on their first transaction from Bybit Pay Marketplace partner stores.

: To mark the new rewards combo, the first 10,000 eligible Bybit Card users will receive a special welcome bonus of worth of BTC for their first transaction, and Bybit Pay users stand to earn 50% cashback on their first transaction from Bybit Pay Marketplace partner stores. Instant Tier Upgrades: Gone are the month-long waits for tier advancement, no more marking the next statement date. Users who reach spending thresholds are automatically upgraded to the next tier by the next business day after transaction confirmation, which means they may climb up the tier ladder faster, thereby availing them to higher cashback rates sooner until the end of the next calendar month.

Bybit Pay currently serves global users who have successfully completed Identity Verification on Bybit. Users from Service Restricted Countries or local Bybit entities are not currently supported. For the latest updates and detailed terms and conditions, users may visit the Bybit Pay official page .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitPay / #BybitCard

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708502/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg