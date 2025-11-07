DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to Bybit On-Chain Earn , increasing BTC APR from 1.15% to 2% through an expanded partnership with Function Bitcoin (FBTC).

FBTC is a next-generation BTC protocol that enhances BTC's functionality through a hybrid consensus mechanism and smart contract capabilities, enabling improved yields while maintaining security and decentralization principles.

Bybit Enhances On-Chain Earn with Function Bitcoin, Lifting BTC APR to 2%

BTC Yield Reimagined: Bybit On-Chain Earn Upgrade

The upgraded offering transforms BTC from a passive holding into an active yield-generating asset, leveraging optimized DeFi protocols to deliver higher returns while maintaining security and reliability. Key enhancement includes:

APR Increase: BTC annual percentage rate has been raised from 1.15% to 2%, representing a 74% increase in earning potential

BTC annual percentage rate has been raised from 1.15% to 2%, representing a in earning potential Expanded Capacity: Total cap increased from 1,250 BTC to 2,000 BTC to accommodate growing demand

Total cap increased from 1,250 BTC to to accommodate growing demand Optimized Strategies: New yield optimization through DeFi protocols enables higher capital efficiency

Fixed Returns. Flexible Experience

Regardless of market condition, Bybit On-Chain Earn provides fixed returns for stakers seeking certainty in volatility. To access the offer, eligible Bybit users may simply stake their BTC on Bybit On-Chain Earn with the following terms:

Fixed 45-day staking period with guaranteed 2% APR

with guaranteed Auto-Reinvest feature for seamless compounding of principal and rewards

for seamless compounding of principal and rewards BTC-denominated deposits and interest payments

and interest payments Powered by FBTC protocol

Bybit On-Chain Earn is an intuitive staking solution, simplifying the complexities of conventional staking by removing the hassle of managing gas fees, node operations, and reward distribution. The feature enables users to to stake popular Proof-of-Stake tokens with just a few clicks.

The service offers competitive APR through high-yield staking while providing a completely frictionless experience. With flexible staking options, users can participate in shaping the future of blockchain networks with minimal effort.

Registration is required. Terms and conditions apply. For details on qualification rules and eligibility, users may visit: BTC APR Boosted to 2% — built on Bybit On-Chain Earn and Function

