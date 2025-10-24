Bybit Enhances Capital Mobility for VIP and Institutional Traders with Expanded Withdrawal Limits

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced a significant enhancement for its trading community, raising the daily withdrawal limits for VIP and institutional clients to as high as 60 million USDT. The upgrade, effective October 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM UTC, addresses the growing operational requirements of professional traders and institutional participants as digital asset adoption accelerates in capital markets.

Across the Bybit VIP tiers, VIP traders's daily withdrawal limits have been universally expanded:

VIP Tiers 1-3: A 33.33% increase from 6 million USDT to 8 million USDT

A 33.33% increase from 6 million USDT to VIP Tier 4 to VIP Pro 2: 100% to 117% increase depending on the tier, or up to 30 million USDT new daily limits

100% to 117% increase depending on the tier, or new daily limits VIP Pro 3-5: Up to 35 million USDT, 40 million USDT, and 50 million USDT respectively, up by 75%, 60%, and 66% compared to previous daily limits

Up to and respectively, up by 75%, 60%, and 66% compared to previous daily limits VIP Pro 6: The daily withdrawal limit has been doubled to 60 million USDT

Higher Withdrawal Limits, More Capital Flexibility

Bybit is committed to promoting crypto freedom and centering its business around its customers. The decision to increase withdrawal limits stems from direct feedback from the platform's most active users and new market dynamics. Professional traders engaged in arbitrage and spread trading strategies require rapid capital redeployment to capture fleeting market opportunities. Bybit recognizes even minor delays in fund movement can mean the difference between profitable trades and missed opportunities in volatile market conditions.

As digital asset markets continue to mature, institutional participation has deepened significantly. Treasury managers, market makers, and sophisticated trading desks now operate across multiple venues simultaneously, requiring seamless liquidity management. Characterized by increased volatility and expanding opportunities, the current market environment has made withdrawal efficiency a critical competitive factor.

Bybit remains committed to minimizing friction while maximizing trading freedom for its clients. Recognizing that it serves some of the most influential players in the crypto markets, the exchange continuously seeks ways to support their evolving trading needs. Leveraging its deep liquidity pools, robust infrastructure, and strong relationships with professional traders in its community, Bybit is confident that enhanced flexibility and increased withdrawal limits will deliver mutual benefits for both the platform and its traders.

The adjustments are based on comprehensive analysis of usage patterns and enhanced security protocols, designed to maintain fund safety while improving operational efficiency. Bybit also evaluates and responds to exceptional capital arrangements in a case-by-case basis within its security and compliance framework.

