Bybit Enhances AI Trading Skills Hub with Copy Trading, Advanced Bots, and Institutional-Grade Security Upgrades

DUBAI, UAE, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced a major upgrade to its AI Trading Skills Hub, further advancing its vision of seamless, agentic trading. Building on the successful launch of AI Trading Skills, the latest enhancements introduce copy trading integration, expanded bot management capabilities, advanced algorithmic strategies, and a new dual-source verification security framework.

The upgrade strengthens Bybit's position at the forefront of AI-powered trading by enabling users and AI agents to not only execute trades, but also replicate strategies, automate portfolio management, and interact with sophisticated execution algorithms — all through natural language.

With this upgrade, Bybit AI Trading Skills Hub evolves from a powerful execution tool into a more comprehensive trading orchestration layer.

Copy Trading Integration

Users can now retrieve recommended lead traders directly through AI and seamlessly establish leader-follower relationships. This allows both new and experienced traders to mirror proven strategies with minimal effort, making professional-grade trading approaches more accessible.

Advanced Bot Management

The AI Trading Skills Hub now also supports full lifecycle management of trading bots. Users can create, close, and manage risk parameters — including take-profit, stop-loss, and trailing stop — across a wide range of bot strategies, including:

Spot Grid

Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA)

Futures Grid

Futures Martingale

Futures Combo Bots

This enables AI agents to dynamically adjust strategies in response to market conditions, enhancing automation and precision.

Algorithmic Strategy Trading

A newly introduced suite of algorithmic execution tools brings institutional-grade strategies into the AI workflow. Supported strategies include:

Chase Limit Orders

Iceberg Orders

Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP)

These execution methods allow users to minimize market impact, optimize entry and exit points, and execute large orders more efficiently — all through simple AI-driven instructions.

Security Reinforced with Dual-Source Verification

As AI-driven trading becomes more powerful, Bybit continues to prioritize security at the infrastructure level. The latest upgrade introduces a dual-source verification mechanism designed to mitigate supply chain attack risks.

Relying on a single distribution source can expose users to vulnerabilities:

A compromised code repository (e.g., GitHub) could distribute malicious files

A compromised delivery channel (e.g., CDN or intermediary attack) could result in tampered data

Bybit's dual-source verification requires consistency across two independent trust channels before execution. This significantly raises the barrier for malicious actors, who would need to compromise both systems simultaneously to inject harmful code.

This enhancement reflects Bybit's commitment to safeguarding user interactions with AI agents, ensuring that automation does not come at the expense of security.

To find out more about Bybit AI Skills, traders can visit: https://www.bybit.com/ai

For further technical details, users may visit: GitHub - Bybit AI Skills

#Bybit / #CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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