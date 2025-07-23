Bybit DeFi Report: RWA and DEXs Thrive Despite Cooling Market Activity

DUBAI, UAE, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, released a new decentralized finance (DeFi) report , encapsulating significant shifts in the sector with real-world assets (RWA) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) as new drivers. Unlike the frenzy of DeFi Summer of 2020, institutional adoption and utility-focused applications are fueling today's market.

Key Insights

Source: Bybit, CoinGecko

DeFi's Institutional Play: Regulatory clarity stemming from events such as the GENIUS Act and Circle's IPO has spurred institutional interest in DeFi lending and tokenized assets. Backed by the mainstreaming of stablecoins, DeFi's integration with traditional finance has been driven by institutional interest. Total DeFi lending deposits reached $67.8 billion across platforms including Aave, Morpho, and Maple Finance. RWA platforms like Securitize, Ondo Finance, and Franklin Templeton are enabling yield opportunities backed by US Treasuries, bridging crypto and mainstream investing.

Regulatory clarity stemming from events such as the GENIUS Act and Circle's IPO has spurred institutional interest in DeFi lending and tokenized assets. Backed by the mainstreaming of stablecoins, DeFi's integration with traditional finance has been driven by institutional interest. Total DeFi lending deposits reached across platforms including Aave, Morpho, and Maple Finance. RWA platforms like Securitize, Ondo Finance, and are enabling yield opportunities backed by US Treasuries, bridging crypto and mainstream investing. DEXs Challenge Centralized Players: Hyperliquid leads perpetual futures trading with $1.27 trillion in year-to-date volume, showing DEXs can play in the same league as CEXs. This has encouraged hybrid platforms like Byreal, which combine CEX liquidity with DeFi transparency.

Hyperliquid leads perpetual futures trading with in year-to-date volume, showing DEXs can play in the same league as CEXs. This has encouraged hybrid platforms like Byreal, which combine CEX liquidity with DeFi transparency. Divergent Performance: While RWA and DEX sectors flourish, AI-related DeFi (DeFAI) tokens face declining interest and liquid staking growth remains constrained by token volatility.

The report approaches the state of play in DeFi with sector highlights from all aspects, demonstrating DeFi's transition toward utility-focused applications anchored in real-world use cases. As institutional RWA adoption accelerates and hybrid solutions emerge, DeFi positions itself as on-chain financial infrastructure, combining centralized finance performance with decentralized transparency.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitReport

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736707/Source_Bybit_CoinGecko.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/5427653/Logo.jpg