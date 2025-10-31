Bybit Crypto Insights Report: Markets Mixed After October 2025 Rate Cut Amid Uncertainty Over December Decision

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released its latest Bybit Crypto Insights Report , analyzing market movements following the much-anticipated October 2025 rate cut and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's December policy decision.

Key Highlights:

The Federal Reserve implemented its second consecutive 25-basis-point rate cut, lowering the federal funds target range to 3.75%–4%.

Chair Jerome Powell described the economic outlook as "driving in the fog," citing limited data amid a government shutdown.

Markets reacted unevenly: equities initially rallied before stabilizing, Treasury yields reversed higher, and the dollar weakened modestly.

Bitcoin and Ether saw short-term gains as lower yields and a softer dollar buoyed sentiment, while volatility in crypto markets remained subdued.

Institutional caution persisted due to regulatory uncertainties and tepid ETF flows, with select privacy tokens outperforming on specific catalysts.

The October rate cut marked a critical juncture in the 2025 monetary policy cycle, signaling a pivot toward growth support amid inflation still above target and growing labor market fragility. The decision, approved by a 10–2 vote, reflected the Federal Reserve's balancing act between addressing economic weakness and maintaining inflation vigilance. Powell underscored that the current policy stance is "modestly restrictive," but refrained from committing to further easing ahead of December's meeting.

While risk assets initially welcomed the rate cut, Powell's cautious tone dampened investor enthusiasm. Treasury yields rose after an early dip, and equities moderated as traders reassessed expectations for future policy. In contrast, digital assets experienced a short-lived relief rally, with Bitcoin and Ether briefly extending gains before consolidating. Despite supportive macro conditions, the crypto market's muted reaction highlighted growing structural maturity, as volatility remained contained and option markets priced in continued caution.

Bybit's analysis concludes that crypto assets are increasingly behaving like high-beta macro instruments—sensitive to liquidity trends but shaped by internal market dynamics. The Federal Reserve's October decision extended the current risk-on environment, but without a clear policy trajectory for December, both traditional and digital markets remain in a holding pattern, awaiting decisive economic signals.

The full analysis is available in the Bybit Crypto Insights Report.

