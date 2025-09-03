Bybit Card Launches in Europe With Unmatched 20% Cashback

VIENNA, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit EU , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announces the official launch of the Bybit Card across the European Economic Area (EEA), marking the new era of crypto convenience in everyday life.

To celebrate this milestone, new users who successfully apply in September will enjoy an exclusive 20% cashback on all eligible spending made with their Bybit Card. This special welcome campaign underscores Bybit EU's commitment to driving crypto adoption in Europe by empowering users to seamlessly spend their digital assets at millions of merchants worldwide.

"There are months where decades happen, and the digital asset industry is having such a moment — thanks to increasing regulatory clarity and growing institutional as well as grassroots adoption," said Mazurka Zeng, CEO of Bybit EU. "With the Bybit Card, we are excited to give European users a trusted, secure, and rewarding way to make crypto part of their daily lives. By holding one of our cards, members of the community own a piece of crypto history in the making."

Exclusive Launch Offers – September 2025

New users may apply for the Bybit Card in just a few clicks and choose a virtual card design that suits their style.

that suits their style. All eligible users will receive 20% cashback after the first $100 deposit on crypto-funded transactions made in the first month.

after the first deposit on crypto-funded transactions made in the first month. Bonus perks include an additional €5 for the very first transaction made within September and referral rewards.

include an additional €5 for the very first transaction made within September and referral rewards. Referral Rewards: Earn even more by inviting friends to join.

Key Features of the Bybit Card

Everyday Crypto Convenience: Spend BTC, USDC, and more instantly — with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or via the physical Mastercard option for global ATM withdrawals.

Generous Rewards: No annual fees, and 100% subscription rebates on Netflix, Spotify, and selected AI tools.

Lifestyle Perks: Seasonal rewards across travel, transport, fashion, restaurants, and beauty & wellness.

Trusted & Secure: MiCAR-compliant, regulated, and designed for the European market.

With over 2 million cards issued worldwide, the Bybit Card has already become a trusted payment solution for crypto users. Its launch in Europe represents a critical step in Bybit's mission to bring crypto-powered financial freedom to a broad audience under the EU's clear regulatory framework.

The promotion runs on a limited, first-come-first-served basis throughout September. Terms and conditions apply. For details on eligibility and potential restrictions, please visit Bybit.eu

*Disclaimer: Card is not available in Croatia, Ireland, Romania, or Norway. Cashback promotion cannot be sponsored in Austria.

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is the newly established European entity, dedicated to serving clients across the European Economic Area (EEA"*" except Malta) via the Bybit.eu platform. Operated by Bybit EU GmbH, a licensed Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), Bybit EU delivers fully regulated services, including crypto custody, exchange, and rewards products and more, in full compliance with European regulations for investor protection and market integrity.

Bybit EU GmbH is a licensed Crypto-Asset-Service Provider under the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA), authorized to offer the following services to residents of the European Economic Area (except Malta):

providing custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients;

exchange of crypto-assets for funds;

exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets;

placing of crypto-assets; and

providing transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

Media Contact: press@bybit.com

www.bybit.eu

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell digital assets. The products and services mentioned herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdictions and may not be available in certain regions. As a centralized exchange, Bybit EU may offer certain products, including staking, that operate on an off-chain basis, where user assets are held by Bybit EU and rewards are calculated and distributed internally without recording transactions on the blockchain. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Users should carefully assess all risks before participating in any digital asset-related activity.

