DUBAI, UAE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is the main sponsor of Portal Do Amanhã, the exclusive one-year countdown event to Tomorrowland Brasil 2027, scheduled for May 1, 2026, at Parque Villa-Lobos in São Paulo.

This experience connects live entertainment with real-world payment experiences through the Bybit Card while supporting social initiatives through contributions to the Tomorrowland Foundation.

Bybit Announces “Portal Do Amanhã” Exclusive Cardholder Event Marking One-Year Countdown to Tomorrowland Brasil 2027

The program will begin at 3 p.m. BRT and is designed to offer an early Tomorrowland experience ahead of the main festival, bringing the atmosphere of the globally recognized festival to Brazil ahead of its official return. Portal Do Amanhã is positioned as an immersive audiovisual experience that extends beyond a traditional event, bringing together music, energy, and atmosphere in anticipation of Tomorrowland Brasil 2027.

The lineup includes Brazilian DJ Alok, along with back-to-back sets from Jackson and Unfazed, and Camila Jun b2b Malive, designed to capture the signature energy and anticipation of Tomorrowland ahead of the main festival.

Portal Do Amanhã will also feature exclusive benefits for Bybit Card holders. Bybit Card holders will receive early access to tickets, entry to a dedicated VIP area with premium views of the performances, one complimentary beer and one water, and a priority on-site experience.

Access to the event will take place in phases. Bybit Card holders will receive early access starting April 20, 2026. Remaining tickets will be made available to the general public beginning April 22, 2026, subject to availability. Capacity is limited.

Ticket redemption will open on April 20, 2026, through the official Tomorrowland platform. Each eligible cardholder may claim one ticket by entering their Bybit Card number, subject to availability. Ticket redemption includes a donation to support the Tomorrowland Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go toward initiatives supported by the Tomorrowland Foundation in Brazil.

Full-price ticket: R$60

Half-price ticket: R$30

Depending on the Bybit Card tier, cardholders may receive between 2% and 10% cashback on the donation amount.

The initiatives supported by the Tomorrowland Foundation aim to promote the development of children and young people by expanding access to opportunities and strengthening skills in areas such as music, dance, and the arts.

The event is restricted to individuals aged 18 and over.

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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About WEAREONE.world

Tomorrowland was founded 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu & Michiel Beers and remains a family-owned business, driven by a creative and passionate team. Over the years, Tomorrowland has evolved into a global entertainment brand. The WEAREONE.world group consists of several business units, including Festival & Events, Music, Experiences, Leisure, Products, and Fiction. Today, over 350 passionate team members create magic from the headquarters in Antwerp (Belgium), as well as from local offices in Brazil, France, Ibiza and Thailand.

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