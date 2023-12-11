Bybit and USDC's Wintry Draw Offers Exciting Rewards: Earn Big This Winter

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, unveils the "USDC Wintry Draw" campaign, offering a total prize pool of 75,000 USDC.

Earn Big This Winter: Bybit and USDC’s Wintry Draw Offers Exciting Rewards

This event, running from Dec. 11, 2023, to Jan. 10, 2024, invites participants to engage in USDC derivative trading and sizable USDC deposits for a chance to win substantial rewards. Participants can trade USDC Derivatives at least four times with a minimum volume of $10,000 for a chance to win. Non-VIP users depositing $50,000 USDC and maintaining it for seven days are eligible to win $500 USDC, on a first-come, first-serve basis, up to a total of $20,000.

Bybit's "USDC Wintry Draw" campaign reflects its strategic vision to integrate USDC into its diverse product offerings, including spot, options, and perpetual contracts. Through this campaign, Bybit aims to attract both retail and institutional participants, showcasing its ability to operate as a leading crypto exchange while supporting the expansion of USDC. This initiative is a significant move towards enhancing Bybit's offerings, reinforcing its position as a gateway for innovative, USDC-settled products.

"We're thrilled to launch the USDC Wintry Draw, providing our users with exciting opportunities to earn rewards on the Crypto Ark this winter," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "This campaign is a testament to our ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and promote USDC-settled products."

Enter the competition here

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297471/Earn_Big_This_Winter_Bybit_USDC_s_Wintry_Draw_Offers_Exciting.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg