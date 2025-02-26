Bybit and Solana Summit's Livestreams Cites Community Power and SVM Use Cases as Ultimate Growth Catalysts in 2025

Exclusive Livestreams Unpacked Infinite Liquidity and DeFi's Next Wave

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Web3 , the Web3 division of Bybit , proudly served as the exclusive livestream partner for Solana Summit 2025. This collaboration marked a significant milestone for Bybit, which had previously been Solana's first-ever ecosystem livestream partner. Years later, Bybit reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Web3 by amplifying one of the most highly anticipated blockchain events of the year.

Bybit Web3 exclusively broadcasted two key panel discussions, featuring Stephy Shi, Head of Operations at Bybit Web3, as a panelist. The event brought together leading voices in blockchain and Web3. The Memecoins & Infinite Liquidity panel revealed that financial incentives alone are no longer enough to build sustainable communities - successful projects now focus on giving their communities a voice in governance and decision-making. Meanwhile, the SVM Round Table tackled Solana's scalability challenges, with industry experts agreeing that as Solana adoption grows, SVM-powered dApps will be critical in solving congestion and enabling seamless trading experiences.

Memecoins: Beyond Financial Rewards - The Power of Community

The Memecoins & Infinite Liquidity panel explored how memecoins have evolved from simple speculative assets to community-driven movements with strong cultural significance. While financial incentives like airdrops and staking still play a role, industry leaders agreed that long-term success depends on giving communities a real voice and influence.

Christina, Core Contributor at MEW, emphasized that projects must make their early supporters feel like part of the journey. "The key point for us to build community is to make our early supporters be part of this. We really make them make decisions, like from merch making to the offline meetings, events, and the corporation brand."

Similarly, Nom, CEO of Bonk, highlighted that the strongest memecoins today are those that foster deep community connections. "The strongest memecoins today aren't the ones with the biggest airdrops — they're the ones where people feel like they truly belong."

Bybit Web3's Stephy Shi reinforced this point, explaining that true engagement goes beyond just giveaways. "We keep thinking about how to engage the community because a lot of projects probably just do an airdrop. But how can we actually truly involve the community? So for us, what we do is we actually try to empower the community."

The panel made it clear: memecoins thrive not because of financial incentives alone, but because of the emotional and cultural bonds they create. Projects that involve their communities in branding, governance, and decision-making are far more likely to succeed.

Solana's Growth: How SVM-Powered dApps Can Solve Congestion

The SVM Round Table tackled one of Solana's biggest challenges - scalability. With its fast and low-cost transactions, Solana has become a hub for DeFi, memecoins, and high-frequency trading. However, during peak activity, congestion can slow down transactions and disrupt user experience.

Panelists debated whether Solana needs Layer 2 (L2) scaling solutions or if improvements to its existing infrastructure would be enough.

Jason, Co-Founder of Solayer, pointed out that congestion became a real problem during the recent memecoin trading surge: "During the meme coin trade season, users could see not only Solana's high trading volume but also encountered issues. For example, some transactions were not getting confirmed."

Chris, CEO of SONIC, explained that as Solana's ecosystem expands, the need for SVM-powered applications will grow. "When we build a rollup for the chain extension ecosystem, we think about verticalizing the operations to focus on distribution and the ecosystem that's always needed for all of the applications on top of Solana. And as application numbers grow, you actually have more needs for very verticalized operations and distribution."

For traders, these issues have direct consequences. Bybit Web3's Stephy Shi shared how congestion impacts users in real-time. "Everyone traded on-chain, traded Solana on the weekend, right? Crazy weekend. I think probably a lot of people also have problems during the weekend to successfully execute a trade because of congestion. That's a typical case study because users would only notice that they will need a faster, better execution layer only once they could not actually execute a trade."

The discussion highlighted that as Solana scales, SVM-powered dApps will play a critical role in reducing congestion, improving transaction speeds, and ensuring a seamless trading experience for users.

Bybit Web3: Powering the Next Wave of Web3 Innovation

With DeFi, AI, and blockchain gaming shaping the digital economy, 2025 marks a pivotal year for Web3 adoption. Solana Summit 2025 provided an in-depth look at the evolving landscape, and Bybit Web3's role as the exclusive livestream partner showcased its commitment to expanding decentralized finance and empowering global blockchain communities.

As the Solana ecosystem continues to grow, Bybit Web3 remains at the forefront - bridging users, developers, and liquidity into the future of Web3 and decentralized trading.

