BWHSM Hotels partners with Mews as it grows its global footprint

The renowned hotel chain boosts innovation and efficiency with Mews

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the industry-leading hospitality cloud, has entered into an agreement with BWH Hotels (BWH) to be a certified PMS provider. With Mews, BWH Hotels gains access to one of the most innovative hospitality technologies that boosts operational efficiencies and guest satisfaction.

"The collaboration with Mews aligns with BWH's dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Mews' cloud-native platform offers flexibility and scalability, enabling European BWH properties to seamlessly integrate Mews with their existing systems and adhering to our commitment to technological advancement and operational excellence," said Ron Pohl, President of WorldHotels and International Operations at BWH Hotels. "We look forward to working with Mews to help increase hotel operational efficiencies and guest satisfaction."

Mews offers robust features that streamline property management from guest check-in to backend operations. BWH properties can seamlessly integrate with existing systems while staying ahead of industry trends. This efficiency improves guest experiences and resource management, aligning with BWH's goal of providing exceptional value to their hoteliers and guests.

BWH agreed to work with Mews due to the company's excellent customer support and a proven track record of successful integration. Mews will also play an important role in prioritizing guest loyalty alongside guest experience features like online check-in and a virtual concierge. These additional customized experiences are expected to further enhance brand loyalty.

"Mews is thrilled to team up with BWH Hotels," said Matt Welle, CEO at Mews. "We have worked closely with the team at BWH Hotels to ensure a seamless transition and the collaborative spirit of our teams has set a strong foundation for a successful partnership. We are excited to push the boundaries of innovation and operational excellence together to deliver truly remarkable experiences for all BWH guests."

The comprehensive planning and coordination between both teams have ensured a seamless transition in numerous BWH properties, including the Best Western® Princess Hotel, the Best Western® Hôtel Lakmi Nice, and the Best Western® Plus Hôtel Isidore. Working with Mews, BWH Hotels is poised to further elevate their operational capabilities and continue their legacy of hospitality excellence.

About Mews

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering over 5,500 customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include Generator-Freehand, Strawberry, The Social Hub and Airelles Collection. Mews was named Best PMS (2024) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024) by Hotel Tech Report, as well as World's Best Hotel PMS Provider (2023) and World's Best Independent Hotel PMS Provider (2022, 2023) by World Travel Tech Awards. Mews has raised $335 million from investors including Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Kinnevik and Revaia to transform hospitality.

About BWHSM Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies: WorldHotelsTM, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay® Hotels. The enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 19 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. To learn more visit: bestwestern.com.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

