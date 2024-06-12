Buzzmint Announces Launch of Project IMI Wales, A New Token-Based Loyalty Platform to Revitalise Welsh Communities

ABERYSTWYTH, Wales, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzzmint, in partnership with MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism) and supported by Powys County Council, is set to revolutionise the local loyalty program landscape with the launch of IMI Wales. This innovative platform, backed by the Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF), is designed to foster local community engagement and economic growth through a unique token-based rewards system, built on the BSV Blockchain.

Scheduled for initial testing in Summer 2024 to select towns, with plans for further national rollout in 2025, IMI Wales aims to redefine the loyalty experience. Unlike traditional programs focused on supermarkets or specific brands, IMI Wales promotes a community-centric approach, supporting independent businesses and celebrating Welsh culture.

Key Features and Benefits of IMI Wales

IMI Wales stands out with its direct digital link between businesses and customers, facilitated through the IMI tokens. These tokens can be created by participating businesses, acquired by shoppers on the IMI platform and redeemed in-store. IMI users can also earn or be rewarded with airdropped IMI tokens by shopping at local businesses and participating in local events and used for personalised rewards. This not only drives local engagement but also bolsters the economy by incentivising spending within community bounds.

Partnerships and Strategic Support

Developed with the expertise of MWT Cymru and supported by strategic partnerships, IMI Wales is positioned at the forefront of digital innovation in community development and tourism.

Zoe Hawkins, Chief Executive of MWT Cymru, added that "MWT Cymru is thrilled to collaborate with Buzzmint on this groundbreaking initiative. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology, IMI Wales represents a significant step forward in how we engage and support our local communities and businesses. This platform is more than just a loyalty program; it's a commitment to revitalising and uniting Welsh communities through innovative digital solutions that highlight our rich cultural heritage and drive economic growth."

A Word from Buzzmint

"We are absolutely delighted to work with MWT Cymru with the support of the Welsh Government's SPF to develop, deliver and showcase how blockchain technology and the power of utility-led tokenisation can open up opportunities—not only to drive footfall back into the heart of Welsh communities but also to help digitally unite these communities," said Charles Symons, Co-Founder of Buzzmint.

"MWT have always been pioneers in introducing new technology platforms to help their members develop and thrive, and we look forward to developing further tokenisation opportunities in the tourism sector that bring together tourism operators and the communities that host them."

Looking Ahead

Buzzmint is committed to the success of IMI Wales as the first of its kind loyalty and rewards program specifically for Welsh town-based businesses. Following this, Buzzmint plans to establish Wales as a leader in Web 3, tokenisation, and its significant benefits, particularly in the tourism sector.

About Buzzmint:

Buzzmint create Web3 communities and rewarding experiences with tokens. They enable brands to quickly and easily mint tokens utilising blockchain technology and creating functional and engaging campaigns for their loyal community.

Buzzmint is 'the' platform and agency that allows business, brands, content creators and communities to access Web3, enabling them to quickly and easily create hugely engaging, participation led campaigns of utility and value.