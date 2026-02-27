BUZZBALLZ DROPS BIG BLUE ENERGY WITH 10FT TALL GACHA MACHINE

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BuzzBallz, the UK's fastest growing and #1 RTD brand, and unmistakable, ball-shaped drink launched a gigantic 10ft BuzzBallz gacha machine, celebrating the arrival of its newest, bluest and boldest flavour yet: Berry Cherry Limeade.

Landing on London's Southbank today, the massive gacha machine brought unapologetic big blue energy to the city. Fans were invited to twist, play and grab life by the ballz to unlock a wave of spontaneous wins from the game.

BuzzBallz reveals a giant gacha machine pop-up at Southbank, turning everyday moments into spontaneous wins and epic surprises to launch the new Berry Cherry Limeade flavour.

With over 4,000 prizes up for grabs, the gacha machine was full of surprises - including samples of the brand new flavour, exclusive merch and instant win rewards. And for one very lucky fan, it meant landing the ultimate 'Big, Blue and Ballzy' prize: a £5,000 cash win. No waiting, no strings attached - just pure, spontaneous yes energy to spend however they like.

The BuzzBallz gacha machine marks the official blue-carpet rollout of Berry Cherry Limeade in the UK, with the new flavour delivering a refreshing burst of flavour to BuzzBallz' iconic on-the-go cocktail range. Expect bright cherry, bold blue raspberry and a zesty hint of lemon & lime.

Jess Scheerhorn, President, of BuzzBallz Business Unit, at Sazerac said: "Spontaneous fun is at the heart of BuzzBallz, and what better way to celebrate than with what might be the biggest-ever gacha machine? We know the UK has been waiting for the full roll-out of Berry Cherry Limeade - you spoke, and we listened! It's time to grab life by the fruity ballz."

BuzzBallz is available nationwide in leading supermarkets and off licenses for a suggested retail price of £3.99. For all the latest BuzzBallz UK updates, follow the brand on Instagram.

About BuzzBallz:

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. The #1 selling single serve premixed cocktail brand in the U.S., BuzzBallz's iconic round shape and bold, bar-strength offerings are perfect for today's grab and go lifestyle.

BuzzBallz launched in the UK in 2022 and in early 2024, Sazerac took on the UK distribution. Since then, the brand's popularity has skyrocketed. The brand's top-selling flavours, Strawberry 'Rita, Tequila 'Rita, and Chili Mango have quickly become consumer favourites.

*Source: Nielsen Retail Total Coverage, 52 w.e. 24th January 2026; #1 Brand based on value; fastest growing based on Value & Unit change vs PY

Learn more: https://www.buzzballz.com/uki/ and on Instagram @buzzballz_uki.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922376/Buzzball.jpg