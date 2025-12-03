Generative Engine Optimization services focus on visibility in Large Language Models (LLMs) and Knowledge Graphs; announcement made at Cyprus Fintech Summit

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzz Dealer, a premier Digital PR and Online Reputation Management (ORM) agency, has expanded its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services to further strengthen brand visibility across AI-powered search ecosystems. GEO, sometimes referred to as 'SEO 2.0' or 'AIO' (AI Optimization), represents a fundamental shift in how brands achieve visibility in the AI era. This offering is designed to help global brands protect and enhance their visibility across AI-powered search engines, answer engines, and conversational assistants. Buzz Dealer continues to position itself at the forefront of brand visibility as AI fundamentally reshapes how consumers discover and evaluate companies.

The announcement was made during a live panel at the Cyprus Fintech Summit, where Ron Gilo, Chief Marketing Officer of Buzz Dealer, hosted a session titled 'AI in the Future of Fintech Marketing.' The session explored how artificial intelligence is reshaping trust, discovery, and decision-making in the fintech sector. The discussion highlighted the rapid shift from traditional search behavior toward AI-driven answers that summarize and interpret information before presenting it to users, fundamentally changing how brand visibility is established and maintained.

THE AI SHIFT: WHY GEO MATTERS

"The era of search results as we know it, is coming to an end," said Ron Gilo during the panel. "We are entering the age of the direct answer. Users are no longer browsing pages. Instead, they are asking AI agents for recommendations. Traditional SEO strategies alone are not enough in a world where Large Language Models filter, rewrite, and contextualize information before the user ever sees it. Our GEO services ensure that when an AI is asked about a brand, it relies on accurate, authoritative, and positive data sources."

Buzz Dealer's GEO services bridge the growing gap between classic SEO techniques and the data ecosystems that shape how AI models interpret brand entities. Rather than focusing solely on keywords or backlinks, GEO emphasizes the configuration, verification, and alignment of brand signals that influence AI outputs. This represents a fundamental shift in reputation management philosophy, one that recognizes AI as the primary intermediary between brands and their audiences.

COMPREHENSIVE GEO SERVICE OFFERINGS

The expanded GEO service suite includes five core competencies:

AI Visibility Optimization ensures that brand data is properly recognized by leading LLMs such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and industry-specific AI engines through structured data enhancement and entity verification.

ensures that brand data is properly recognized by leading LLMs such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and industry-specific AI engines through structured data enhancement and entity verification. Reputation Mapping for Knowledge Graphs strengthens authoritative third-party sources that feed into the knowledge graphs and retrieval systems used by AI to generate answers, ensuring consistent positive brand representation.

strengthens authoritative third-party sources that feed into the knowledge graphs and retrieval systems used by AI to generate answers, ensuring consistent positive brand representation. Fact-Source Alignment guarantees that brand narratives and factual claims match the external sources most commonly cited by AI models, which improves accuracy and reduces the risk of misinformation in AI-generated responses.

guarantees that brand narratives and factual claims match the external sources most commonly cited by AI models, which improves accuracy and reduces the risk of misinformation in AI-generated responses. Multilingual GEO Coverage adapts brand entities for non-English markets to ensure consistent global representation and visibility across different regional AI ecosystems.

adapts brand entities for non-English markets to ensure consistent global representation and visibility across different regional AI ecosystems. AI Narrative Defense involves monitoring how AI systems describe a brand and correcting emerging inaccuracies or outdated data before they affect public perception and customer trust.

INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVE

"As AI becomes the primary discovery layer, brands compete not just for visibility but for accurate representation," said Uri Samet, CEO of Buzz Dealer. "Our clients need to appear consistently across all types of AI-driven searches, from reputation questions to category research, competitor comparisons, and more. GEO isn't just about appearing in those answers; it's about appearing in a way that builds trust and drives qualified traffic. That's where real market advantage lives."

ABOUT BUZZ DEALER

Buzz Dealer is a Digital PR and Online Reputation Management (ORM) agency serving companies, executives, and public figures around the world. Through proprietary technology, high-authority content creation, and advanced data structuring, Buzz Dealer helps clients stand out in competitive digital markets. The agency specializes in complex reputation challenges across Fintech, Healthcare, Real Estate, and emerging tech industries.

For more information, visit www.buzzdealer.com