Buy.Video Emerges from Stealth with New Tool to Help Users Sell Video Content Directly to Their Audiences

Buy.Video introduces a simple way for creatives and professionals to generate meaningful revenue from their videos—without ads, algorithms, or subscriptions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buy.Video today announced its public launch, emerging from stealth with funding from parent company Switcher. The cross-platform web application, available on desktop and mobile at www.buy.video , provides artists, filmmakers, musicians, and creatives with a video upload tool that enables them to generate revenue from their content without relying on ads, subscriptions, or algorithms. Ideal for early access drops, behind-the-scenes content, re-releases of archived videos, workshops, special interviews, performances, lectures, and other premium work not meant to be free. Users earn up to 80% of revenue, offering a significant alternative to ad-based platforms where earnings typically range from $0.002 to $0.025 per view.

Buy.Video was founded in 2025 by a team of technologists and creatives with diverse backgrounds in film, music, and video production, with the belief that culture dies when all content is free and platforms profit over artists. "We believe creativity should be rewarded and culture should be nurtured," says Nick Mattingly, Co-Founder. "By giving creatives and professionals choice over how to fund their work and enabling direct monetization over algorithmic engagement, we're helping build a more sustainable creative ecosystem."

Built by creatives, for creatives, the founding team of Buy.Video brings exceptional expertise to the venture:

Nick Mattingly – Video-tech entrepreneur, CEO of Buy.Video and Switcher Inc

Matt Hirst – Former head of music for Red Bull (UK and US), former head of brand at Google, TedX speaker

Jeremy Lind – Award-winning creative from W+K and The Martin Agency, creative tech professor at VCU Brandcenter

Carlton Evans – Entrepreneur, producer, and film festival founder with over two decades in media. Current member of Discogs advisory board.

The founders recognized that while we live in the most prolific era of content creation in history, the economic infrastructure favors large intermediaries over individual artists. They sought to address the pain points of low revenue per view on ad-supported platforms, as well as algorithm dependency limiting creator reach, subscription fatigue among audiences, and platform control over creator content and earnings. Buy.Video was launched as a simple yet meaningful solution that subverts the challenges in the video economy, enabling a direct economic relationship between users and their audiences through one-time transactions.

Buy.Video operates within the growing video economy, prioritizing monetization over metrics and championing artistic integrity by enabling audiences to directly support the work of artists, professionals, and creatives. Key product features allow users to have agency over views, set the expiration date and custom pricing for each video, and earn up to 80% with same-day payouts on video expiry. Video content is free to upload and is shared directly with audiences via link who are able to pay per play. Users and viewers enjoy an ad-free experience that isn't driven by algorithms, without subscription fees or profiles to manage.

Buy.Video opens up new ways to fund and sustain creative work and supports a range of creative use cases—from early access premieres and re-releases of archived footage to workshops, live performances, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive interviews. Recent use cases include:

Cheryl Dunn is an American documentary filmmaker and photographer whose recent post on Buy.Video featured lost footage from interviews with artists and street photographers recorded over 10 years ago.

Jesus Benavente is a contemporary artist with an MFA from Rutgers University who uploaded a new video titled Ecce Hombre in which a photo of the artist is aged with AI and run through a filter that converts the photo to video. Ecce Hombre will premiere in the debut exhibition for the new gallery Reception Rome opening September 19th.

Alternative Art School is a membership-based online art school that provides a global residency and courses with artists and curators. For Buy.Video, they launched an asynchronous workshop featuring Amber Imrie's project, "Train ChatGPT as Your Studio Assistant", which teaches artists how to utilize AI.

"In the Direction of Home" is a BTS mini-documentary exploring the artistic process of Lenworth "Joonbug" McIntosh as he prepares for his solo show at Pt 2: Gallery in Oakland, CA in 2023. Blending his collected memory of lived experiences, Joonbug reflects on the evolution of his style, the emotional resonance of color, and the spaces we carry within us.

"Buy.Video is built to give users agency and control over funding sources for their creative work," said Matt Hirst, Co-Founder and former head of music for Red Bull. "It's not about chasing metrics—it's about building direct, authentic relationships between creatives and their audiences, with real economic support behind it."

Buy.Video is now live at https://buy.video/ , available on desktop and mobile as a cross-platform web application.

