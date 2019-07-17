Buyer delegations Metronic, J&J, Stryker are attending Medtec China 2019, 3 international pavilions bringing cutting-edge products

This year, 450 premium brands will be in attendance at Medtec China and eight companies from New York will participate in the exhibition for the first time. They will display impressively innovative products of exceptional value at the exhibition. Moreover, the German pavilion and the Singapore pavilion will continue to carry out in-depth cooperation with Medtec. More companies will show up to provide more high-tech products and solutions of premium quality.

Medical device manufacturers come to Medtec to fulfill their purchasing demands

So far, hundreds of medical device manufacturers like Medtronic (Shanghai) , Johnson & Johnson Medical (Suzhou), B.Braun Medical (Suzhou), CANWELL Medical, KaVo Sybron Dental (Shanghai), and Ningbo Nuosheng are interested in orthopedic medical device materials and technologies; Fresenius, Alere, Shanghai Quickleader Biotech, Phase Scientific (Suzhou), Avioq Bio-tech, Gemple Biotechnology, Beijing Haiyue Hengsheng Technology, and Cytek (Shanghai) Biosciences have purchase demands for IVD products; Canon Medical, Smith & Nephew Medical (Suzhou), Mednova Medical Technologies, Guangzhou IMPROVE MEDICAL, Bioteque Corporation and hundreds of other companies have demands for manufacturing equipment; WEGO, Shanghai United Imaging, Hangzhou Xinhan Optoelectronics, Shanghai FLY Medical Devices, Shanghai Sida Analytical Instrument and many other enterprises want to purchase electric motors and motion control products. For a complete list of purchasers, please call +86 21 6157 7217.

International pavilions from U.S., German, and Singapore support Medtec with advanced technology

Medtec China has attracted medical device manufacturers from New York to the event for the first time, injecting fresh impetus to the exhibition. XC Associates, Inc., East Coast Orthotic & Prosthetic Corp., CVD Equipment Corporation and several other companies will showcase their high-performance fiber (e.g. carbon fiber and glass fiber) reinforced composite materials, CAD/CAM technologies and 7-axle engraving robots, chemical vapor deposition systems, gas/fluid cabinets, gas panels and relevant gas reduction systems, among others.

The size of the German pavilion is continuously increasing and 13 German companies including Hottinger Baldwin, IMSTec GmbH, and Klockner Pentaplast will display the latest sensors, automation technology and equipment, and rigid plastic film solutions, among others, from Germany. The Singapore pavilion will consist of seven companies, including Trend Technologies Singapore Pte Ltd, DNIV International and jMedtech Coating Technologies.

The countdown to the reservation for exhibition booths has started. Tens of thousands of purchasers and decision-makers from numerous medical device manufacturers will gather at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center from 25th to 27th September 2019. The reservation for booths on Medtec China is phenomenal and now only limited booths remain. Click here to check the 21 categories of exhibits at Medtec, to find out more information about the exhibitors or visitors' purchasing demands, or for booth reservation, click here or dial the telephone number below.

