Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 44, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between October 28, 2024, and November 1, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares): Weighted average price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): October 28, 2024 54,000 310.2743 16,754,812 October 29, 2024 54,000 309.1655 16,694,937 October 30, 2024 54,000 303.4483 16,386,208 October 31, 2024 54,000 299.4882 16,172,363 November 1, 2024 54,000 303.0732 16,365,953 Total accumulated during week 44, 2024 270,000 305.0899 82,374,273 Total accumulated during the buyback program 5,346,000 301.0931 1,609,643,586

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on November 1, 2024, to 5,346,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

