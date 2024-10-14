Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 41, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between October 7, 2024, and October 11, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares): Weighted average price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): October 7, 2024 54,000 309.0331 16,687,787 October 8, 2024 54,000 310.2438 16,753,165 October 9, 2024 54,000 311.3906 16,815,092 October 10, 2024 54,000 311.0107 16,794,578 October 11, 2024 54,000 310.5651 16,770,515 Total accumulated during week 41, 2024 270,000 310.4487 83,821,137 Total accumulated during the buyback program 4,536,000 299.6569 1,359,243,680

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on October 11, 2024, to 4,536,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

