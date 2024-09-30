Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 39, 2024

News provided by

Essity

30 Sep, 2024, 09:54 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between September 23, 2024, and September 27, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):

Weighted average price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):                                               

September 23, 2024

54,000

314.2055

16,967,097

September 24, 2024

54,000

313.3164

16,919,086

September 25, 2024

54,000

314.4630

16,981,002

September 26, 2024

54,000

310.7654

16,781,332

September 27, 2024

54,000

311.9360

16,844,544

Total accumulated during week 39, 2024

270,000

312.9373

84,493,061

Total accumulated during the buyback program

3,996,000

298.0815

1,191,133,630

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on September 27, 2024, to 3,996,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares. 

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/buyback-of-class-b-shares-in-essity-during-week-39--2024,c4044504

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4044504/3029029.pdf

Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 39, 2024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15798/4044504/adf67929d24ab3c2.pdf

Essity transactions week 39

Also from this source

Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 3, 2024

The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its interim report for quarter 3, 2024 on October 24 at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO ...

Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 38, 2024

Between September 16, 2024, and September 20 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics