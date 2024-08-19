Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 33, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between August 12, 2024, and August 16, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume
(no. of shares):

Weighted average price per
day (SEK):

Total daily transaction 
value (SEK):

August 12, 2024

54,000

297.3013

16,054,270

August 13, 2024

54,000

295.5736

15,960,974

August 14, 2024

54,000

296.1673

15,993,034

August 15, 2024

54,000

297.2350

16,050,690

August 16 2024

54,000

298.1279

16,098,907

Total accumulated during
week 33, 2024

270,000

296.8810

80,157,875

Total accumulated during
the buyback program

2,376,000

288.5451

685,583,271

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on August 16, 2024, to 2,376,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares. 

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

