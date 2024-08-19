Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 33, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between August 12, 2024, and August 16, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume

(no. of shares): Weighted average price per

day (SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK): August 12, 2024 54,000 297.3013 16,054,270 August 13, 2024 54,000 295.5736 15,960,974 August 14, 2024 54,000 296.1673 15,993,034 August 15, 2024 54,000 297.2350 16,050,690 August 16 2024 54,000 298.1279 16,098,907 Total accumulated during

week 33, 2024 270,000 296.8810 80,157,875 Total accumulated during

the buyback program 2,376,000 288.5451 685,583,271

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on August 16, 2024, to 2,376,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

