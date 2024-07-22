Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 29, 2024

Between July 15, 2024, and July 19, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares): Weighted average price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): July 15, 2024 54,000 280.4824 15,146,050 July 16, 2024 54,000 277.4855 14,984,217 July 17, 2024 54,000 279.4560 15,090,624 July 18, 2024 54,000 295.9771 15,982,763 July 19, 2024 54,000 301.3221 16,271,393 Total accumulated during week 29, 2024 270,000 286.9446 77,475,047 Total accumulated during the buyback program 1,296,000 277.9877 360,272,032

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on July 19, 2024, to 1,296,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,969,986 Class A shares and 641,372,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/buyback-of-class-b-shares-in-essity-during-week-29--2024,c4017243

The following files are available for download: