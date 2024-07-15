Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 28, 2024

Essity

15 Jul, 2024, 11:35 GMT

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between July 8, 2024, and July 12, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume
(no. of shares):

Weighted average price per
day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value
(SEK):

July 8, 2024

54,000

276.3805

14,924,547

July 9, 2024

54,000

276.9954

14,957,752

July 10, 2024

54,000

278.3238

15,029,485

July 11, 2024

54,000

279.2048

15,077,059

July 12, 2024

54,000

280.3425

15,138,495

Total accumulated during
week 28, 2024

270,000

278.2494

75,127,338

Total accumulated during
the buyback program

1,026,000

275.6306

282,796,985

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on July 12, 2024, to 1,026,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,969,986 Class A shares and 641,372,503 Class B shares. 

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

