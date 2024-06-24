Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 25, 2024

STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between June 17, 2024, and June 20, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 216,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily
volume (no. of shares):

Weighted average price per
day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value
(SEK):

June 17, 2024

54,000

274.1935

14,806,449

June 18, 2024

54,000

273.7975

14,785,065

June 19, 2024

54,000

275.8618

14,896,537

June 20, 2024

54,000

277.3304

14,975,842

Total accumulated during
week starting 25, 2024

216,000

275.2958

59,463,893

Total accumulated during
the buyback program

216,000

275.2958

59,463,893

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on June 24, 2024, to 216,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,969,986 Class A shares and 641,372,503 Class B shares. 

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

