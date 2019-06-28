Buy2LetCars' Investment Seminar Is Coming to Doncaster

DONCASTER, England, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buy2LetCars are back on the road for 2019 and have announced that they are to visit Doncaster on the 3rd July as part of their Investor Seminar Tour. The purpose of this free seminar is to provide a background of the buy-to-let investment market and to give attendees an insight into the investment opportunities that the business has to offer. One of the biggest benefits of attending the seminar event is that there will be existing investors present to share their experiences with attendees and those looking to invest in Buy2LetCars.

The evening will begin with reception drinks and then a brief presentation by Buy2LetCars' CEO and Founder Reginald Larry-Cole, which will be followed by a Q&A. The company's funding consultants will also be on hand to answer any questions that attendees and prospective investors may have. They are all dedicated professionals with decades of experience in the automotive and financial investment industries. The first 10 attendees to arrive will receive a complimentary copy of "Compassionate Capitalism" worth £25. The book was written by Buy2LetCars' CEO and founder; Reginald Larry-Cole.

About Buy2LetCars

Buy2LetCars was established in 2012 alongside Wheels4Sure with a unique business model that addresses two problems that surfaced as a result of the banking crisis in 2008. The business model closes a gap in the market that allows investors to fund brand new vehicles with Buy2LetCars which are then leased out to drivers with bad credit via Wheels4Sure.

Since the company was founded, the company have consistently delivered returns of between 7% and 11% to investors. Hundreds of investors have reached the end of their three-year contract with Buy2LetCars, received their exit payment in full and decided to reinvest in the business because it has worked and provided them with a high-return investment. Investors are paid back every month and enjoy repayments from the 25th of the following month from the receipt of cleared funds.

Event Location: Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Racecourse Leger Way Doncaster DN2 6BB

