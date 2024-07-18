Buy Now Pay Later Market: AI Integration Fuels 18.6% CAGR Growth by 2031| SkyQuest Technology

News provided by

SkyQuest Technology

18 Jul, 2024, 14:45 GMT

WESTFORD, Mass., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Buy Now Pay Later Market size was valued at USD 27,845.10 Million in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 32,035.79 Million in 2023 to USD 1,22,778.17 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

The growing number of e-commerce channels, increasing service adoption among millennials in developed economies and global purchasing now pay back market growth. BNPL offers ample opportunity for a growth period as it helps banks to protect their customers' financial and credit card businesses from emerging competitors. Data from the US Federal Reserve shows that credit card usage is now around 21%. If the U.S. banks consolidate BNPLs on their credit cards, they could increase their customer credit limits from $856 billion (about $2,600 per person in the US) to $1.27 trillion by 2025.

Moreover, several e-commerce companies in the retail, banking and healthcare insurance sectors are adopting this service to facilitate their customers around the world.

Download a detailed overview:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/buy-now-pay-later-market

Buy Now Pay Later Overview:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2023

USD 32,035.79 Million

Estimated Value by 2031

USD 1,22,778.17 Million

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.6%

Forecast Period

2024–2031

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Landing Type, Enterprise Size, Industry and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Report Highlights

Updated financial information / product portfolio of players

Key Market Opportunities

Rising Services Adoption Across Millennials in Developed Countries

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Number of E-commerce Platforms

Segments covered in Buy Now Pay Later Market are as follows:

  • Landing Type
    • Point of Sale, Personal Loans, Private-level Credit Cards, General-purpose Credit Cards
  • Enterprise Size
    • Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises
  • Industry
    • E-commerce & Retail (Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Garment and Others), Healthcare, Leisure & Entertainment, Automotive and Others

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/buy-now-pay-later-market

Online Segment: "Seamless Spending: BNPL Reigns Online"

By 2022, the online segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 65.0%. Many businesses around the world are partnering to focus on multiple online payment methods and BNPL as part of their plans for post-pandemic recovery.

The POS phase is predicted to comply with the very best CAGR during the forecast duration. POS empowers customers to make immediately shopping selections without the need for previous approval or credit score assessments, ensuing in much less friction. The POS phase is growing exponentially with the combination of convenience with the shopping experience.

Large Enterprises Segment: "Corporate Comfort: BNPL for Big Business"

By 2022, the large enterprises segment dominated the market. The growth of the corporate segment can be attributed to these factors, including the widespread adoption of BNPL's payment solutions to provide its customers with affordable and convenient payment options for priced purchases is strong. Thus, BNPL helps large corporations significantly improve customer experience.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the world are focusing on adopting BNPL solutions to help merchants increase sales conversion rates. For example, Dukan, a start-up company that helps the SMEs set up online stores, announced a partnership with BNPL solutions for Simple to provide BNPL services to shop owners SMEs to increase their customer base.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/buy-now-pay-later-market

Retail Segment: "Shopping Simplified: BNPL in Retail Delights"

By 2022, the retail segment dominated the market with more than 73.0% of their revenue share. Companies see rising adoption of BNPL solutions as these customers can easily allocate the cost of procurement over a period. For example, in October 2021, Affirm, Inc. will have 100,000 shares. reported a decrease of $1.5 Billion. BNPL Solutions announced that Identity has announced a partnership with Brand Principle to offer consumers long-term interest financing on accessories and sportswear.

The healthcare segment is expected to register a promising CAGR. The industry is witnessing increasing adoption of BNPL payment methods as they offer a less complex alternative to credit cards. Moreover, to avoid expensive and cumulative interest rates and deposits, customers prefer the BNPL payment method as compared to credit cards. Moreover, increasing costs associated with treatment of many diseases such as cancer and chronic heart disease are expected to drive the demand for BNPL services during the forecast period.

Transforming Payment Options for Today's Consumers

The Buy Now Pay Later market has grown rapidly, reinventing consumer finance by providing convenient and convenient payment solutions. This alternative allows consumers to purchase and pay for goods over a long period of time, often without paying interest, providing financial flexibility without the traditional obligation of a credit card.

As the market innovates and changes, it can redefine how consumers fulfill their future purchasing and financial obligations. Driven by digitization and changing consumer preferences BNPL platforms have gained wide acceptance in retail sectors including e-commerce and brick and mortar stores.

Related Reports:

Real-Time Payments Market

Mobile Payment Market

Digital Payment Market

Payment Gateway Market

Payment as A Service Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific. 

Contact:
Mr. Jagraj Singh
SkyQuest Technology
1 Apache Way,
Westford,
Massachusetts 01886
USA (+1) 351-333-4748
Email: sales@skyquestt.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Biotechnology Market: Surging Investments and Infrastructure Development Propel 13.9% CAGR by 2031| SkyQuest Technology

Biotechnology Market: Surging Investments and Infrastructure Development Propel 13.9% CAGR by 2031| SkyQuest Technology

According to SkyQuest, the global Biotechnology Market size was valued at USD 1.21 Trillion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 1.38 Trillion in...
Biologics Market: Surging with 10.40% CAGR Amid Fewer Chronic Cases | SkyQuest Technology

Biologics Market: Surging with 10.40% CAGR Amid Fewer Chronic Cases | SkyQuest Technology

According to SkyQuest, the global Biologics Market size was valued at USD 462 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 510.05 Billion in 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics