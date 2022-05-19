Butyric Acid Derivatives Market to Grow Two-Fold by 2031 as Application in Poultry and Swine Feed Rises

Demand in Animal Feed Boosts Butyric Acid Derivatives Market at US$ 1.43 Bn by 2031

In the latest study, Fact.MR provides an in-depth analysis on the global butyric acid derivatives market from 2022 to 2031. The survey also uncovers key factors such as recent developments, opportunities influencing the growth in the market across segments including animal feed, product, and region.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales in the global butyric acid derivatives market are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 763 Mn by 2022. Growth in the market is underpinned by rising consumption of poultry and meat food products.

Application of butyric acid as stable salts and ester in diverse industries such as animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others is facilitating the growth in the global butyric acid derivatives market. These derivatives are extensively used in animal feed as they are beneficial for digestion in animals.

Butyric acid also improves the metabolism and regulate gastrointestinal health of animals. Hence, the use of butyric acid derivatives in animal feed is the key factor driving the demand in the market. On account of these factors, the butyric acid derivatives market is poised to expand at 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2031).

Further, consumption of meat and poultry products is rising in coastal areas, especially across India, Japan, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. Increasing awareness of meat and animal food products is driving the demand for butyric acid derivatives.

However, stringent regulations and rising focus on food safety might impede the growth in butyric acid market. Hence, butyric acid derivatives manufacturers are focusing on changing their business models and approval from regulatory authorities to ensure minimal loss of revenue.

As per Fact.MR, some of the manufacturers are collaborating with end users and introducing new products to stay ahead in the competition. For instance, in 2021, a leading firm focused on nutrition and health, Royal DSM acquired Erber Group to expand its product portfolio.

Based on these aforementioned factors, the global butyric acid derivatives market will surpass a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of 2032.

Key Takeaways:

Based on animal feed type, the swine animal feed segment will dominate the global butyric acid derivatives market

Growth Drivers:

Rising consumption of fish in coastal areas such as Japan , Vietnam , India , and Sri Lanka , will propel the demand for butyric acid derivatives for aquaculture.

, , , and , will propel the demand for butyric acid derivatives for aquaculture. Increasing application of butyric acid derivatives in poultry and animal husbandry activities will boost the market.

Restraints:

Growing trend of veganism and consumption of plant-based food might limit the sales of butyric acid derivatives for animal feed.

Competitive Landscape:

Key butyric acid derivatives manufacturers are opting organic and inorganic strategies to gain competitive edge in the market. Some of the leading players are focusing on product development and mergers to increase their revenue. For instance:

In March 2020 , METEX NØØVISTA and Alinova announced their partnership for the marketing of first bio-based butyric acid for animal nutrition made in France . The partnership will facilitate Alinova to expand its product portfolio of technical and performance-enhancing products for natural and sustainable ingredients.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Nutreco N.V.

The Eastman Chemical Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L

Innovad

Palital GmbH & Co. KG.

Alfa Aesar

OQ Chemicals

KUNSHAN ODOWELL CO. LTD.

More Valuable Insights on Butyric Acid Derivatives Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global butyric acid derivatives market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2031. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of butyric acid derivatives through detailed segmentation as follows:

Animal Feed:

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others (including Goats and Sheep)

Product:

Sodium Butyrate

Calcium Butyrate

Esterified Tributyrin

Others (Potassium Butyrate and Magnesium Butyrate)

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Report

What is the projected value of the butyric acid derivatives market in 2021?

At what rate will the global butyric acid derivatives market grow until 2031?

Which are the factors restricting the growth in the butyric acid derivatives market?

Which region is considered to be the most lucrative butyric acid derivatives market during 2022-2031?

Which are the factors boosting butyric acid derivatives market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the butyric acid derivatives market during the forecast period?

